Jordan Rapana is on his way to Super League next season: after agreeing a two-year deal to sign for Hull FC.

Reports in Australia from the Canberra Times have suggested that the Black and Whites have won the race for Rapana’s signature, who was offered a deal to remain with the Raiders for 2025.

However, Rapana sought a longer term deal than the one-year contract put on the table by Canberra – and expressed a desire to test himself in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos, as revealed by Love Rugby League last week, had launched an ambitious play to bring Rapana to the club and had also tabled a deal to sign the veteran.

But they have been beaten to a deal by Hull FC, who have offered a bumper contract to a player that turns 36 next year. He completes their overseas recruitment as things stand: with Canberra half-back Aidan Sezer also set to join the club in 2025.

Rapana has been with the Raiders since 2014, having started his career with Gold Coast Titans. He brings with him a wealth of pedigree, having represented Cook Islands and New Zealand at international level.

Canberra were interested in retaining the player but the lure of a two-year deal in Super League proved too much to resist for Rapana.

Catalans Dragons were originally named as potential suitors for Rapana but ultimately, the race came down to the Rhinos and the Black and Whites. Leeds were interested in bringing Rapana to the club to provide depth for their outside backs in 2025.

But they have missed out on the player, with Rapana instead opting to join Hull and joining a new-look backline that includes signings such as Zak Hardaker and Sezer, as well as the return of Jordan Abdull.

MORE TRANSFERS: Leeds Rhinos forward attracting Super League interest as Headingley exit possible