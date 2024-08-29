Leeds Rhinos forward attracting Super League interest as Headingley exit possible

Leeds Rhinos youngster Kieran Hudson is attracting interest from clubs in Super League and the Championship as he nears towards a potential exit from Headingley.

The forward is yet to make an appearance in Leeds‘ first-team since joining from Castleford Tigers at the end of last season. He suffered a serious Achilles injury at the start of 2023 which left him unable to feature in a game for the Super League club, having made the step up to full-time rugby from Whitehaven.

He remains under contract for 2025 but the Rhinos are keen to create more cap space as they aim to strengthen Brad Arthur’s squad for 2025. Love Rugby League understands Leeds would not stand in Hudson’s way should he seek a release and a move to another club. Similarly, there are no plans to actively try and move the forward on should he wish to stay.

And that has alerted sides in Super League and the Championship to a player still perceived to have immense potential in the game. Although injuries have hampered him in the last two seasons, Hudson was snapped up by Castleford off the back of an impressive showing at Whitehaven at the beginning of his career.

As he recovered from his serious Achilles setback at the start of this season, Hudson suffered a series of minor niggles throughout the start of this year which delayed his return to action.

However, he has featured on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers and played for the Rhinos’ reserve side last weekend against Wakefield Trinity.

But with Leeds pushing for the play-offs in the final four rounds of the Super League season, a first-team debut seems unlikely at this stage.

The front-rower is now picking up interest from elsewhere though, as a move for 2025 looks possible with Leeds looking to evolve their own squad at AMT Headingley.

