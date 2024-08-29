Jon Bennison future update as St Helens coach makes contract admission

Paul Wellens has backed Jon Bennison to make the most of a likely opportunity to show what he can do if selected for St Helens this week: and has left the door ajar open for the winger to secure a new contract at the club.

Bennison is one of a number of players in the Saints backline who are off-contract later this season, including overseas centre duo Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake.

Bennison has struggled for game-time throughout the last few months, but a suspension to Tommy Makinson could hand him a chance to return to the fold this weekend against Huddersfield, in a game the Saints could need to win to keep their play-off hopes in their own hands.

Wellens admits he will hold conversations with all players off-contract – including Bennison – in the coming days and weeks.

He said: “There’s not many in positions where they’re unsure of the situation. What I need to do between and now and the end of the year is have conversations with some players around recruitment, where we want to go.

“We’re still having discussions about where we can improve the squad, but you have to be patient at times and understand you’re making decisions for the right reasons.”

Wellens insisted that the winger does come into his thinking this week, after an impressive outing for the reserves last week – and has praised Bennison’s attitude while out of the side.

“Jon’s outstanding – he’s a player everyone loves and respects,” Wellens said.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for Jon and he’s been disappointed to not get an opportunity, but he trains brilliantly and his standard levels have never waned one bit. He’s shown he’s too good for that level (reserves) and he certainly comes back into contention this week.”

At least one of Hurrell and Blake will have to leave the Saints at the end of this season, given the arrival of Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt. Should Sione Mata’utia remain at the club, it is likely both would have to depart.

Wellens insisted discussions were ‘ongoing’ with Hurrell and Blake, before reiterating once again that he would like to keep forward Mata’utia: but admits they will respect whatever decision he makes should he wish to return to Australia.

He said of Mata’utia: “I’ve gone on record about how important he is to us and how well liked he is.

“We’d like him to stay, but he’s given a hell of a lot to this club and if a return home is what he needs for his family, we’ll support him in that decision.”

