St Helens have taken a step closer to completing their recruitment plans for 2025 with the capture of North Queensland Cowboys icon Kyle Feldt on a two-year deal: but there is still plenty of work to be done.

After such a disappointing season in Super League this year, it feels like the end of an era at a club who only recently swept the competition aside and won four straight Super League titles. Long-serving big names including Tommy Makinson and Lewis Dodd will depart – and more could yet follow, too.

As they aim to build for a stronger campaign in 2025, what’s left for the Saints to do business-wise? Here’s a look at the burning recruitment questions surrounding Paul Wellens‘ side.

Who goes: Hurrell, Blake or both?

The Saints have two quota players coming in: with Tristan Sailor and the aforementioned Feldt. They’re full on quota this year and while there’s speculation Sione Mata’utia could yet leave – it’s difficult not to look at the backline and wonder who leaves out of Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake.

Someone will have to go. They may both have to if Mata’utia stays, because the Saints’ other four existing quota players – Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, Moses Mbye and James Bell – are all under contract for 2025.

It’s a decision the Saints will likely be working through behind the scenes as we speak. They intend to have discussions with Hurrell after his recent neck surgery – but it ultimately depends on how big an overhaul of their backline the Saints intend to have.

Do they need more seniority in the pack?

Or do they trust the youngsters who have, despite tricky circumstances, made somewhat of an impact this season. The likes of Noah Stephens, Jonny Vaughan and, of course, George Delaney, have all been in and around the team this season: with Delaney thrust into a senior role at a very young age.

Do the Saints go into the market and try and add to what they’ve got in terms of pack seniority – or is now the time to trust the youngsters who’ve had valuable experience in 2024?

If Mata’utia goes, you’d wager there will be at least one new face coming in – but top-quality forwards – particularly British ones who are readily available – are not easy to find.

What do the Saints do on the other wing?

We all know Feldt will play on one wing, taking the place of Catalans-bound Tommy Makinson. But what about on the other side?

There are three options. Some are less likely than others; for example, Jon Bennison hasn’t featured at all lately and given how he’s off-contract, appears to be on the way out at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Tee Ritson is under contract, but there are fair questions about whether he has done enough to be a starting winger for a Saints side aiming for the very top in 2025.

So that leaves the prospect of them dipping into the market. Again, it comes back to how heavily they want to overhaul a pretty sluggish backline – or whether there is someone on the academy production line almost ready to step up.

