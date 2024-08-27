The world (or at least part of it) has been sent into meltdown with the news that Oasis will reunite next year and effectively come out of musical retirement.

But any rugby league supporter will know that a good comeback could go one of two ways. There’s every chance it will be a hit and have the desired effect: but there’s also the possibility of it proving to be a complete and utter disaster.

Naturally, we never like to miss a beat at Love Rugby League and given the news of the Gallagher brothers reuniting, we’ve delved into the archives to look at the most iconic occasions in which a player performed a U-turn and came out of retirement: and how the comeback tours went.

Lee Radford (Hull FC)

Lee Radford, Hull FC head coach between September 2013 and March 2020

Radford announced his retirement from rugby league at the end of 2011 but just a few months later, having joined Peter Gentle’s coaching staff, he was back on the field in the biggest game of them all.

Radford answered an SOS from Hull to feature in the 2012 derby against Rovers due to an injury crisis, and he returned in unforgettable fashion.

He scored a memorable try as Hull ran out comfortable 36-6 winners, before returning to retirement.

Jamie Peacock (Hull KR)

Jamie Peacock applauds the Leeds Rhinos supporters following a game in 2015

Peacock brought the curtain down on a legendary playing career at the end of 2015 in perfect fashion, winning the treble with boyhood club Leeds Rhinos.

He retired from rugby league alongside Kevin Sinfield – who went to rugby union – and Kylie Leuluai, taking up a role in the off-field team at Hull KR for 2016.

However, with Rovers struggling with injuries and in a fight to preserve their place in Super League, Peacock came out of retirement in September 2016. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to help keep them in Super League: with his final-ever match coming in the dramatic Million Pound Game defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Kris Radlinski (Wigan Warriors)

Arguably the most iconic reversal from retirement of them all. Having retired at the beginning of the 2006 season due to injury, Radlinski was in retirement for a matter of mere months before answering the call from his beloved Warriors midway through the same year.

With injuries hitting Wigan hard and Radlinski only recently retired, he agreed to come out of retirement and play for free as they battled against relegation from Super League.

He featured six times for the club during his second stint, and Wigan ultimately avoided what would have been an incredible relegation to the Championship.

Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

Gareth Ellis pictured during the warm-up ahead of the final Super League appearance of his career in August 2020

Ellis originally announced his retirement from the game at the culmination of the 2017 campaign – after guiding the club to back-to-back Challenge Cup triumphs.

However, in 2019, the legendary forward decided to reverse that decision to return to playing with the Black and Whites. He made another 28 appearances for the club in his second stint.

He officially retired for the second time at the culmination of the 2020 season at the age of 39. Ellis remains with Hull to this day as a member of the club’s backroom staff, having rejoined earlier this year.

David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

David Fifita applauds the Wakefield Trinity fans

Although the 2023 campaign ended in disappointing fashion for Trinity, the sight of one of the club’s all-time cult heroes returning for one last hurrah will still stick firmly in the memories for all the right reasons.

With Wakefield languishing at the foot of the Super League table and drifting away to relegation without much of a whimper, Fifita agreed to return to the professional game and return to England with Trinity.

Wakefield did finish bottom and were relegated, but Fifita solidified himself as a club icon with his second stint.

Greg Inglis (Warrington Wolves)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

One of the game’s all-time greats, Inglis was a legend of the NRL – but his time in Super League didn’t quite work out as planned.

Having retired at the end of 2019, Inglis was eventually tempted back to the professional game with Warrington, after agreeing a bumper deal to join the club. However, he featured just three times for the Wire before a serious hamstring injury brought a permanent end to his playing days.

