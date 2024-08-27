Papua New Guinea appoint Super League legend as new head coach

Wakefield Trinity legend Jason Demetriou has been appointed as the new head coach of Papua New Guinea.

The 48-year-old takes over from Justin Holbrook, who coached the Kumuls during last year’s Pacific Championships but has since become an assistant to Australia boss Mal Meninga ahead of this autumn’s internationals.

Demetriou will lead the Kumuls into the next World Cup in 2026, with some of the tournament’s matches being held in Papua New Guinea.

Demetriou, who spent 13 years in England during his playing days for Lancashire Lynx, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars, has been working in the media following his sacking from South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier this year: but he is now back in the coaching arena with Papua New Guinea.

On being appointed as PNG’s new head coach, Demetriou said: “The game in PNG is going from strength to strength and it is a fantastic opportunity to work with such a talented squad.

“I have watched the team with interest in recent years and they have a passion for the game that shows itself every time they pull on the Kumuls jersey and represent their country.

“I know that a tremendous amount of work is being done at school and academy level to help prepare the next generation of players and I’m incredibly excited to be able to work off the back of that with the senior team.

“It is a great time to be involved in the game in this country and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Jason Demetriou appointment ‘fantastic news’ for Papua New Guinea

Demetriou has enjoyed a number of coaching jobs in Australia following his return from England in 2013. He has had assistant coaching roles with North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He took over the head coaching reins from Wayne Bennett at the Rabbitohs in 2022, guiding the team to the preliminary final before being relieved of his duties earlier this year.

PNGRFL chief executive Stanley Hondina says the appointment of Demetriou is a significant boost for Papua New Guinea, who are hoping to build on winning the Pacific Bowl last year under Holbrook.

Hondina said: “Being able to bring someone of the calibre of Jason Demetriou in to coach the Kumuls is fantastic news for the game in PNG.

“Jason has tremendous experience at NRL level and was an integral part of the North Queensland coaching staff that won the 2015 Premiership.

“He will bring a great knowledge of the game and a winning mindset to the role, and we believe that he is the perfect fit for what we are looking to create with our national side.

“We are interested in building a long-term relationship with Jason leading up to the 2026 RLWC and have been in talks with Jason and are looking forward to finalising this soon.

“I know he is excited about the quality we have in our squad, and we believe that he will do an outstanding job in working with a talented group of players.”

