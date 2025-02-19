Leigh boss Adrian Lam admits that he hopes the Leopards’ Papua New Guinean contingent can eventually grow with the addition of Morea Morea, but any move for the full-back has been paused for now.

23-year-old Morea, who hails from Port Moresby, made his international debut for the Kumuls during the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Beginning November’s 42-20 win against the Cook Islands as the 18th man, the youngster entered the action following a failed HIA in the PNG ranks, and marked his debut with a stunning try.

Following that Pacific Championships campaign, the player himself told media Down Under that a Super League club had approached him for 2025, but a deal couldn’t be struck. That club is believed to have been Leigh.

Adrian Lam provides update on Leigh Leopards’ pursuit of Papua New Guinea star

Leopards head coach Lam is, of course, a proud Kumul – hailing from Rabaul.

Star hooker Edwin Ipape and son Lachlan Lam both also don a PNG shirt on the international stage and have firmly established themselves among Super League’s best over the last few years.

Speaking exclusively to LoveRugbyLeague about Morea during pre-season, Lam senior detailed: “I’ve always been interested in Morea Morea.

“I’ve followed him closely for the last two or three years, and I’d love him to come and be a part of our squad.

“If we can make that happen in the next year or two, we’ll make it happen, but for now, it’s quite there.

“We’ll just see what happens, but we’ll certainly keep our eye on him.”

Morea enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign in the Queensland Cup for PNG Hunters back in 2023, and has gone on to be offered a train and trial contract by NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys, which ultimately didn’t materialise.

Now back with the Hunters, there’s still a strong possibility that a deal could be struck with Leigh for 2026.

Lam continued: “My relationship with him is very good. He knows what I think of him as a player and that we are interested in his services.

“Whether it’s this year, next year, whenever it is, if it’s meant to be then it’s meant to be. We’ll wait and see how it unfolds.”

