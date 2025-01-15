Wigan Warriors Women have swooped to sign an overseas duo ahead of 2025 in the shape of Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers and Australian ace Remi Wilton.

Queensland native Veivers, who has seven caps for the PNG Orchids on her CV, joins from Norths Devils in the QRL Women’s Premiership.

Having debuted in the competition Down Under for Souths Logan Magpies back in 2019, she also enjoyed a stint with Brisbane Tigers prior to linking up with Norths ahead of 2024.

Featuring eight times throughout the year, she went on to play in all three of PNG’s games during the Pacific Championships.

Wilton meanwhile arrives in the UK with experience under her belt in both codes having donned a shirt for Australia’s ‘A’ team in rugby union as well as Canberra Raiders in league.

Captaining the Raiders prior to their entry into the NRLW, she also played in the Women’s Premiership Down Under – for Central Queensland Capras – before joining York Valkyrie last season and winning the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Meet the ‘secret weapon’ fuelling Wigan Warriors’ champion mentality

Wigan Warriors Women snap up overseas duo including Papua New Guinea star

The Cherry and Whites, who are headed up by Denis Betts, finished 4th in the Women’s Super League last term before being knocked out of the play-offs in the semi-finals by St Helens.

After penning her deal to make the move into the British game, PNG ace Veivers – a back-rower also able to slot in at hooker – said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in the Women’s Super League over here in England and joining Wigan.

“The club and environment here is amazing and I couldn’t be more happy!

“I think it’s a massive opportunity for me as a player and a role model for the younger generation coming through in Papua New Guinea and Australia, just showing that there’s a lot of opportunities out there in the world.

“If you just stay determined, you can do anything!”

Utility back Wilton added: “I can’t wait to play in the Wigan colours. After an exciting end to 2024 with York, i’’ll be great to build into the 2025 season with Wigan and hopefully have a similar outcome.

“The Club as a whole has been really welcoming so it’s been a super easy transition – this feels like where I’m meant to be.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: The all-star Papua New Guinea 13 currently playing in England, including Castleford Tigers quartet