Papua New Guinea star Morea Morea has revealed he has been approached by a Super League club about a move for 2025: but it has officially been put on hold, Love Rugby League has been told.

The fullback is earning rave reviews in Papua New Guinea and is widely being tipped as one of the Kumuls’ next big stars. His performances earned him a shot at the NRL this year, after North Queensland Cowboys offered him a train and trial contract.

He failed to secure a top 30 deal though and is now plying his trade with the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

However, he told PNG news outlet The National that he has also had interest from England about a possible move to Super League. He said: “It hasn’t been official yet but a Super League club approached me after the Pacific Champs. We’ll see how it goes. For now, focus is Hunters.”

But Love Rugby League has been told that while Morea did indeed get interest about a switch to England, it has now been put on hold due to that club’s quota situation.

Almost all Super League clubs are full on their overseas quota for 2025 and Morea had been identified as a target only if either the club in question were able to clear an overseas quota spot, or sign him and immediately loan him to a Championship team for the upcoming season.

But neither of those situations materialised meaning that for now, Morea will remain with the Hunters. But he still has interest on this side of the world, and a deal could be revisited in the future.

Morea was selected for the Kumuls squad for last year’s Pacific Championships, and he made his debut against Cook Islands after being allowed to enter as 18th man following a number of head injuries.

He marked his Test debut with a wonderful try and impressive display that earned him plenty of admirers.

But any Super League switch has, for now at least, been put on hold.

