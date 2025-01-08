Wakefield Trinity’s top 10 appearance makers of Super League era including club legends
Wakefield spent 25 consecutive seasons in Super League before their relegation in 2023, but have made an immediate return to the top-flight and are now seemingly in a better position than ever before heading into the 2025 campaign.
Below, we run through Trinity‘s top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included – but not games in The Qualifiers.
As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.
Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 appearance makers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…
* Correct at time of writing on January 4, 2025
LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity’s potential 2025 line-up for Super League return after impressive recruitment drive
10. Kyle Wood – 155
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Widnes Vikings 14-32 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (03.02.2012 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity 44-12 Hull FC (17.09.2021 – Round 25)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 165
9. Ben Jeffries – 161
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 14-28 Hull FC (23.02.2003 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: St Helens 52-6 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (15.04.2011 – Round 10)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 170
= Danny Kirmond – 161
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Warrington Wolves 32-16 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (26.03.2010 – Round 8)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Warrington Wolves 36-0 Wakefield Trinity (30.08.2020 – Round 10)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 174
7. Michael Korkidas – 169
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 14-28 Hull FC (23.02.2003 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 26-14 Bradford Bulls (09.09.2011 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 178
6. Jason Demetriou – 177
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Warrington Wolves 34-20 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (21.02.2004 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Salford City Reds 16-12 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (05.09.2010 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 187
5. Jacob Miller – 179
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Castleford Tigers 22-24 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (08.02.2015 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Huddersfield Giants 16-14 Wakefield Trinity (02.09.2022 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 200
4. Matty Ashurst – 181
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 44-24 Hull KR (15.02.2015 – Round 2)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity 12-56 Hull KR (22.09.2023 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 230
3. David March – 186
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 22-10 Salford City Reds (21.03.1999 – Round 2)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Leeds Rhinos 46-4 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (14.09.2007 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 204
2. Jamie Field – 192
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Gateshead Thunder 24-6 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (02.04.1999 – Round 3)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 20-42 Bradford Bulls (21.07.2006 – Round 22)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 202
1. Reece Lyne – 213
First Super League appearance for Wakefield: Bradford Bulls 40-6 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (03.02.2013 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Wakefield: Salford Red Devils 20-0 Wakefield Trinity (25.08.2023 – Round 23)
Total number of appearances for Wakefield in the summer era (all competitions): 233