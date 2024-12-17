Wakefield Trinity’s potential 2025 line-up for Super League return after impressive recruitment drive

Wakefield Trinity are preparing for life back in Super League after completing a clean sweep of the trophies available to them in the Championship.

The Trin suffered relegation from the top flight in 2023 before bouncing back in style under Daryl Powell in 2024, winning the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup, as well as gaining promotion under the IMG gradings.

Wakefield have have gone from strength to strength under owner Matt Ellis so far: and have made 11 new signings ahead of their return to Super League.

And with that in mind, how will Powell’s side line up in 2025? Here, Love Rugby League analyses their strongest 17 with the new season just over two months away.

1. Max Jowitt or Josh Rourke

Jowitt is somewhat of a Wakefield legend now – having made his first-team debut all the way back in 2014! He couldn’t have wished for a better 2024 as he broke the record for most points scored in a single season.

But he faces healthy competition for the starting fullback role from new arrival Josh Rourke, who was a standout for London Broncos last season. Trinity have two very good fullbacks within their ranks.

2. Lachlan Walmsley

The Scotland international will get his first taste of Super League in 2025 after plying his trade in the lower tiers since his arrival from Australia in 2021 with Whitehaven and Halifax prior to his move to Wakefield.

Walmsley has scored 111 tries in 109 appearances in the British game, so it’ll be interesting to see how he goes in Super League.

3. Cam Scott

Scott has made the move to Belle Vue on a two-year contract from Hull FC, with the option of a third.

The 25-year-old’s talent is undoubted but he has been unfortunate with injuries in recent years. If he can stay injury-free, then he could prove to be a very shrewd signing for Trinity.

4. Corey Hall

Hall has made the return to Wakefield on a three-year contract – having spent around 18 months with the club between 2022 and 2023.

The 22-year-old has been given the No. 4 shirt ahead of his first season back at Belle Vue.

5. Tom Johnstone

Tom Johnstone has returned to Wakefield ahead of 2025

Re-signing Johnstone is one of the biggest transfer moves across Super League ahead of next season – with Wakefield’s favourite son returning to his spiritual home.

The England international is already Wakefield’s all-time top Super League try-scorer: and he will no doubt significantly add to that tally in the coming years.

6. Jake Trueman

Trueman has been given the No. 6 shirt by Powell and the club’s coaching staff for 2025 in what is another huge statement signing from Wakefield.

The 25-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries over the last couple of years: but he is one of the most talented playmakers in the competition when he’s fit and firing. He will play an important role in Trinity’s campaign.

7. Olly Russell

Oldham-born Russell has made the move away from Huddersfield Giants for the first time in his career, having penned a four-year contract with Trinity.

He is set to make up a new-look half-back partnership with Trueman after receiving the number seven jersey.

8. Mike McMeeken

Another high-profile signing for Wakefield is the acquisition of McMeeken on a four-year deal after four impressive seasons in the south of France with Catalans Dragons.

The Basingstoke-born forward can play anywhere in the forward pack: but he has received the No. 8 shirt, giving a strong indication he will start in the front-row for Powell’s side.

9. Liam Hood

The Scotland stalwart will enter his fourth season with Trinity in 2025: and looks to have found a home at Belle Vue.

Hood has retained the No. 9 shirt for 2025: and it looks like he will continue to be the club’s starting hooker.

10. Ky Rodwell

Hulking Australian forward Rodwell has been handed the No. 10 jersey for 2025 after an impressive maiden season in England, scoring 15 tries in 25 appearances for Trinity.

The former Parramatta Eels prop is highly thought of at Belle Vue: and with him still only being 25 years of age, his prime years are ahead of him.

11. Seth Nikotemo

Wakefield have secured the services of promising forward Nikotemo on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old has yet to make an NRL appearance: but he was part of the Gold Coast Titans’ top 30 in 2024. He caught the eyes of Wakefield’s coaching staff with some stellar displays for Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup.

12. Josh Griffin or Matty Storton

Griffin will don the No. 12 shirt for Trinity in 2025 after making the transition from centre into the back-row as he enters the back end of his career.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old is set to miss the start of the campaign due to injury, so that will open up a spot in the back-row for a little while.

And we think the man to fill that void could be new boy Storton, who is comfortable playing anywhere in the forward pack and his versatility will come in handy for Powell & Co.

13. Jay Pitts

Like a couple of players in this predicted line-up, Pitts is part of the furniture at Belle Vue now as he enters his sixth consecutive season in the red, white and blue jersey.

The 34-year-old has plenty of experience which will be crucial to Wakefield’s younger squad members in the top flight – with Pitts approaching the 400-game milestone.

Bench

14. Mason Lino or Tommy Doyle

It’ll be interesting to see who Powell goes with in that ‘utility’ role on the bench: there’s two options that stand out to us.

Lino is one – with the Samoa international being handed the number 20 shirt for next season following the arrivals of Trueman and Russell. He is a talented player though and you feel he is too good to be out of the team not playing at all, so we think he could feature from the bench as understudy to the starting halves and he could even play a bit at nine.

And the other option is the highly-rated Doyle, who is an out-and-out hooker and works well in tandem with Hood. Strength in depth is a good thing to have.

15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

The New Zealand-born prop, who is of Samoan heritage, had an outstanding maiden season at Belle Vue in 2024, making 29 appearances – with 26 of those coming from the bench. He is Wakey’s super sub, for want of a better term.

Hamlin-Uele has become a fans’ favourite at Wakey: and he will be hungry to make his mark on Super League next year.

16. Renouf Atoni

The New Zealand-born prop will enter his third season with Wakefield in 2025, having been part of the side that was in the doldrums in 2023 before being part of the success Trin enjoyed in 2024.

Standing at 6ft 3in and weighing more than 17 stone, a fit and firing Atoni could be a secret weapon from the bench for Powell’s side next season.

17. Isaiah Vagana

The New Zealander – who is the son of Bradford Bulls icon Joe Vagana – will also experience Super League for the first time next season.

Vagana is highly thought of at Belle Vue – with the club recently tying him down on a new deal until the end of 2027. Having made 15 appearances in the red, white and blue in 2024, Vagana will hope to take his game to the next level in the top flight.

Here’s a fun fact, too. He doesn’t count on Wakefield’s quota because he moved to England before the age of one whilst his dad was playing for Bradford: and his first steps as a rugby league player were with Bradford-based community club West Bowling! He played there from the age of five, spending more than three years with the club. Keep an eye out for him in 2024, he is a player with plenty of potential.

