St Helens have successfully challenged the grading of Tommy Makinson’s three-match suspension at a tribunal on Tuesday evening – with the winger’s ban being reduced by one match.

Makinson was shown a straight red card on Saturday afternoon after a dangerous challenge on Hull KR’s Tyrone May during the Saints’ defeat to the Robins.

He was then charged with Grade D Head Contact on Monday by the Match Review Panel and given a three-match ban. Barely hours later though, St Helens confirmed that they were intending to appeal the severity of the suspension.

And a tribunal on Tuesday evening, Makinson’s case was heard – and he was successful in challenging the grading of the charge and its severity.

That meant a reduction from three matches to two – meaning that Makinson will be free to feature in the monumental clash against Warrington Wolves in the penultimate round of the season. He will still miss the trip to Huddersfield on Sunday and next week’s home game against Castleford.

The verdict means that if the Saints do not finish fourth, Makinson has played his final home match as a St Helens player. He will join Catalans Dragons in 2025, and with the Saints having only one more home match – which Makinson will be banned for – they now need to finish fourth to guarantee he gets one more game at home.

If the Saints do finish fourth, they will be at home in the opening weekend of the play-offs. However, should they finish fifth or sixth, they will be away in the first week of the Super League play-offs.

Meanwhile, the tribunal rejected an appeal from Leigh Leopards against the grading of John Asiata’s charge that led to the forward receiving a one-match ban.

Asiata must therefore serve the suspension and will miss this week’s home clash against Warrington Wolves.

