Jake Trueman has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season and beyond – but he could also feature for them in the Championship play-offs later this year as part of a unique arrangement.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that Trinity were hunting a deal to bring Trueman to the club ahead of what many believe is a likely return to Super League in 2025.

That transfer has now been completed, with Trueman being released from the final year of his deal at Hull FC to switch clubs and return to West Yorkshire to link up with Daryl Powell once again.

But notably, Wakefield completed the deal for Trueman with immediate effect before the deadline for transfers passed earlier this month. They signed him on a permanent arrangement before effectively loaning him back to Hull FC for the remainder of their fixtures in the 2024 Super League season.

Trueman is due to return to action shortly after suffering a minor calf problem, and after Hull’s season finishes in four games’ time, he will then immediately be available to play for Wakefield. That means he would be eligible for their final Championship fixture at home to Doncaster on September 29.

Naturally, he would then be available for a semi-final and potential Championship Grand Final in the play-offs too, handing Wakefield an enormous boost in their bid to secure the title and, most importantly of all, earn a bonus 0.25 points under IMG’s modelling.