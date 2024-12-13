Wakefield Trinity make 11th signing ahead of Super League return as Championship starlet arrives

Wakefield Trinity have made their 11th signing ahead of their return to Super League, having paid an undisclosed fee to sign highly-rated youngster Jayden Myers from Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls.

The 21-year-old outside-back has put pen to paper on a three-year full-time contract with Wakefield, with the option of a fourth.

Myers has made 39 appearances for Bradford since making his first-team debut for the Bulls in 2023, scoring 18 tries.

He will link up with Trinity’s first-team for pre-season training next week: and has been given the No. 30 shirt for next season.

“I’ve got to watch Jayden a few times this year with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we’d like to bring to the club,” said Wakefield coach Daryl Powell.

“I feel he’ll be an incredible signing for the club and I’m pleased to get him on board. Athletically, he’s going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting.”

Myers added: “I am delighted to be joining the full-time environment at Wakefield Trinity, and I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best.

“The move came around pretty quick and while I’m nervous I’m also very excited and ready to get started.”

Myers becomes Wakefield’s 11th new addition ahead of their return to the top flight – with the West Yorkshire club having already announced the signings of Cam Scott, Jake Trueman (both Hull FC), Corey Hall, Matty Storton (both Hull KR), Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans) Olly Russell (Huddersfield), Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans), Josh Rourke (London) and Matty Russell (Warrington).

READ MORE

👉 My Ultimate Team: Paul Cooke’s best 1-13 of team-mates including Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos legends

👉 Every Super League club’s average crowd compared to 2023: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR among best performers

👉 Papua New Guinea’s star-studded all-time Dream Team: Lam, Gene, Bai..

Myers could still feature for Bradford in the Championship next season though – with an agreement in place that would allow him to head to Odsal on loan whenever he isn’t part of Powell’s matchday squad.

The Bulls say they are saddened to lose one of their brightest young talents in Myers: but he departs Odsal with the club’s best wishes as he signs his first full-time contract in the game.

Bradford coach Brian Noble said: “Part and parcel of what’s happening at the Bulls is we are asking people to strive for improvement and Jayden has improved beyond all measure. The sticking point with this deal is he is one of our own but we cannot stop him when he’s presented with the opportunity of being in a full-time environment which has always been an ambition of his.

“He is one of those who has improved so much and will improve quickly in a Super League environment, there is obviously an element of sadness but everyone should feel proud of the part they have played in his development.

“We are in this transitional period where we need to get into Super League so this never becomes an issue but you can never stop the ambition of a player, we haven’t fallen out and we like him so he goes with our warmest wishes but with a tinge of sadness as we clearly saw a bright future for Jayden.

“The prospect of not having to work and then train is such a lure for our younger players and we have to recognise that. This is nothing but a positive reflection on the club, it is extremely important to recognise we are moving forward and are an ambitious club, and the prospect of him being a full-time player shows people are looking at what we are doing here.”

READ NEXT: Super League’s most banned players in 2024: Hull FC duo, Hull KR new signing included