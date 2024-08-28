With just four rounds remaining in Super League this season, the race is on for all of the individual awards – as well as, of course, the team prizes.

And while there isn’t necessarily a trophy given out for the player that finishes the season with the most assists, it’s a fairly important list to be top of given how it effectively crowns you the most creative player in the competition.

And the race to be top of that list is a fascinating one: with FIVE players split by just three assists. There is even a couple of surprises in there, too. Here’s the top 10.

=8. Jonny Lomax, Jack Welsby and Oli Leyland (14)

Oli Leyland of London Broncos

Three players are tied on 14 assists: and two of them are from St Helens. Skipper Jonny Lomax and fullback Jack Welsby are having impressive seasons when it comes to laying on tries: as is the other man tied with him.

London half-back Oli Leyland appears set for a bright future at Super League level, with Warrington Wolves monitoring a potential deal to sign the Broncos star. Based on what he’s produced this season, he looks set to be a great acquisition for the Wire.

READ NEXT: St Helens legend calls on squad to ‘show fight’ and singles out overseas star for criticism

7. Matt Moylan (15)

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Leigh Leopards star Moylan has enjoyed a strong first season in Super League: and he could yet play an important role in guiding the club to the Super League play-offs.

Moylan has 15 try assists, a record bettered by only six players across the whole competition: and one of those is a team-mate of his at the Leigh Sports Village.

6. Brodie Croft (17)

Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft is tackled by Hull FC’s Herman Ese’ese during the Round 14 clash

So often the centre of everything Leeds do well, Croft is another player who could help his side force their way into the play-off mix in the final weeks of the Super League season.

The Australian’s first season at AMT Headingley has been an impressive one on the whole, underlined by his 17 try assists which reaffirm his importance to Brad Arthur’s side.

READ NEXT: Super League’s Dream Team of players 23 and under includes FOUR Wigan Warriors stars but just two from St Helens

=4. Niall Evalds and Matt Dufty (19)

Matt Dufty celebrates a try during Warrington Wolves’ win against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Perhaps the surprise name so high up on this list is Hull KR fullback Evalds – who began the season on the wing but has since become a revelation since claiming the number one position from Peta Hiku.

He has 19 assists, a very impressive number – as does Warrington fullback Dufty, who will be absent for the coming weeks but will hope to return in time for the play-offs.

=2. Mikey Lewis and Lachlan Lam (21)

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Hull KR supporters during their Round 17 victory at Hull FC

Into the top three: and perhaps no surprises with who ranks so highly in terms of try assists. Hull KR superstar Lewis has a staggering 21 try assists already this season – a record he will undoubtedly add to in the coming weeks as we approach the play-offs and Rovers push for top spot.

Leigh half-back Lam, the subject of transfer speculation aplenty in recent weeks and months, has also had another strong season when it comes to assists. He and Lewis are just one assist apiece behind the leader..

READ NEXT: Jake Trueman to play for Wakefield in Championship play-offs as unique transfer from Hull FC explained

1. Marc Sneyd (22)

Salford Red Devils star Marc Sneyd (centre) celebrates his side’s win over St Helens

It’s Salford Red Devils star Sneyd who is currently the man with the most assists in Super League with four rounds of the season remaining.

Sneyd now has a half-back partner in Jayden Nikorima who will suit his style perfectly and with the scrum-half performing so well throughout the whole of the season, are the Red Devils in a handy position to strike come the play-offs?

READ NEXT: Every Castleford Tigers player’s contract situation with FOURTEEN off-contract in 2025