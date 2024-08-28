With Super League clubs well on with their recruitment plans for 2025, attention is already beginning to turn towards long-term goals and objectives at a number of sides.

Castleford Tigers are arguably one club who have more recruitment for next season to do than any other club: or at least what we know of. So far, only Zac Cini is a guaranteed new arrival – but more will follow in the coming weeks, you suspect.

But what is the state of their current squad? Love Rugby League has put together the contractual situation of every player in the Tigers’ first-team squad and when their existing deal expires.

This season, the Tigers have five players who are coming off-contract: with the future of two of them already resolved. Corey Hall will join Wakefield Trinity in 2025 and Brad Martin is likely to head to Leigh Leopards.

That leaves Samy Kibula, Liam Watts and Luis Johnson whose futures are yet to be publicly determined: though Watts and Kibula have options in their deals for 2025. Watts revealed to Love Rugby League last month that he was close to triggering that option based on the amount of appearances he has made this season.

Next year is a much more pivotal year in terms of overhaul, though. There are an incredible 14 players coming off-contract next season: many of them huge names. Captain Paul McShane could yet leave at the end of this year, but he is off-contract in 12 months’ time. Half-back Jacob Miller and long-serving forward Joe Westerman are two others.

Overseas signings Nixon Putt, Elie El-Zakhem and Sylvester Namo’s deals are also up at the end of next year – though it has been speculated Putt could head home at the end of this season.

In 2026, there are ten players out of contract. Popular fullback Tex Hoy has two years left on his deal after signing a new contract this year, a situation in-form forward Alex Mellor also finds himself in. Innes and Louis Senior are also under contract to the end of 2026.

Finally, there are two members of Castleford’s squad contracted for another three seasons. Prop Muizz Mustapha and youngster George Hill are off-contract at the end of 2027 – though Hill has an option for 2028.

Expiring in 2024

Liam Watts (option for 2025), Brad Martin (joining Leigh Leopards), Samy Kibula (option for 2025), Luis Johnson, Corey Hall (joining Wakefield Trinity).

Expiring in 2025

Luke Hooley, Josh Simm, Jacob Miller, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Elie El-Zakhem, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Rowan Milnes, Nixon Putt, Josh Hudson, Sylvester Namo, Will Tate, Dan Hindmarsh-Takyi.

Expiring in 2026

Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Alex Mellor, Cain Robb, Liam Horne, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Tex Hoy, Fletcher Rooney.

Expiring in 2027

Muizz Mustapha, George Hill (option for 2028)

