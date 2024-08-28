The Super League season is entering the business end of proceedings, and we are nearing that time of year when the Dream Team gets announced.

There’s always plenty of debate and chatter amongst fans about who should and shouldn’t be in the annual Dream Team: and that got us thinking, which rising stars would make a hypothetical ‘Young Dream Team’?

Without further ado, Love Rugby League has had a go at putting together a Dream Team of players aged 23 or under for a bit of fun. Tin hats on: here goes..

1. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

The Widnesian has only come into Paul Wellens’ side towards the back end of the season: but he has been a shining light in what has been a tough period for the Saints. Robertson plays with an old head on young shoulders and it’s clear to see that he has a bright future in the game.

2. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

It’s hard to believe Thewlis is still only 22 given the fact that he has made more than 80 appearances in primrose and blue. The Oldham-born winger has become a key player in Sam Burgess’ side and he is now involved in Shaun Wane’s England setup.

3. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Another Oldham native, Eckersley is enjoying a tremendous breakthrough season with Matt Peet’s outfit, scoring six tries in 14 appearances in 2024, including one in their Challenge Cup success at Wembley.

4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Hanley, who came through the academy ranks at Wigan, has had to be patient for his chance at Leigh: but he has taken it with both hands. The 22-year-old has scored 14 tries in 23 appearances for the Leopards this season and has become a key component in Adrian Lam’s team.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

It has been a long old season for the Black and Whites, who have had to do it incredibly tough with injuries and suspensions: but what it has done is give academy products a chance to make the step up to Super League, including Martin, who has scored seven tries in 20 games this season.

6. Jack Charles (Hull FC)

Charles, the son of former Hull KR, Castleford and Salford forward Chris Charles, has taken to Super League like a duck to water. As aforementioned, it’s been a rough ride for Hull FC in 2024, but Charles has emerged as a real gem from the club’s academy.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Could it be anyone else other than Lewis that takes the No. 7 shirt in our Young Dream Team? The 23-year-old has been sensational for Hull KR in 2024, and has been a key figure in the rise of the Robins over the last couple of years. A genuine clutch player.

8. George Delaney (St Helens)

The Saints prop is blossoming into one of the elite front-rowers in Super League. Wellens’ side have been down on numbers throughout the course of this season which has seen Delaney step up and rise to prominence. The England Knights international will part of the Saints furniture for years to come, you suspect.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

O’Neill hasn’t taken a backwards step since making his first team debut for Wigan back in 2021. The 22-year-old has already won a Super League title, two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders’ Shield and a World Club Challenge with his boyhood club. O’Neill made his England debut earlier this year but unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury. He is already a very good player, but you feel he will get better and better as the years go on.

10. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

It’d probably be fair to say Havard is one of the most underrated front-rowers in the competition. After missing a chunk of the season through injury at the beginning of the year, Havard came back with a bang and has been one of Wigan’s best forwards in 2024. The Bulgaria-born prop plays huge minutes and is already one of Super League’s best props.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Remember, remember, Junior Nsemba. That was the iconic line told by commentator Dave Woods when Nsemba scored for Wigan last year: and we’ve certainly not forgotten him! He has been immense for the Warriors in 2024, making 22 appearances for Peet’s side, scoring six tries. Nsemba is a real handful for opposition defences and the sky is the limit for him, you feel.

12. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves)

The 19-year-old has been somewhat of a surprise package for the Wire this season, making 18 appearances so far, starting 14 of those. He might not be big in stature, but he has the heart of a lion, according to his coach Burgess. Holroyd is an old school grafter: loves to tackle and nails the one per cent efforts.

13. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Yeah, we know Nicholson has played in the back-row for most of the season: but there is no way we couldn’t pick him in this Dream Team! The England international has been one of the premiere forwards in the competition this year. Put it this way, it’s easy to see why Canberra Raiders have swooped to sign him on a long-term contract from 2025.

