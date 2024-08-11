NextGen: The Warrington Wolves product with ‘great potential’ thriving under Sam Burgess tutelage

Warrington Wolves academy product Adam Holroyd is enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign under the tutelage of head coach Sam Burgess.

The 20-year-old, who joined Warrington‘s academy in 2019 after coming through the scholarship at neighbours Widnes Vikings, has made 17 appearances for Burgess’ side this season.

But if you’d have told Holroyd before a ball was kicked this year that he would play as many as games as he has in 2024, then it’s probably fair to say that he wouldn’t have believed you.

“I remember speaking to Sam (Burgess) in the early weeks of pre-season and I was basically asking him about what should my goals be because I didn’t have a clear idea of what I wanted to do with my season,” Holroyd explained.

“Obviously I wanted to play as much as possible but he just made it really clear. I was asking about a loan maybe to start the year in the Championship or whatever because I’d never played in the lower grades but he said to me ‘your only goal should be Round One, be in contention’. I was 18th man in the opening round so just missed out but then I played Round Two and it worked out pretty well and I’ve just kicked on from there.

“Lachie (Fitzgibbon) has missed a few weeks, Matty (Nicholson) has missed a few weeks so I’m just trying to do the best I can with the time I’m given.”

TRANSFERS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

The Halifax-born back-rower made his first-team debut back in 2022, playing two games that year before going on to make five appearances in 2023.

And 2024 has seen him kick on to another level, becoming a mainstay amongst Burgess’ forward pack: and the youngster believes he is growing in confidence as each week goes by.

“I think that comes from the staff,” Holroyd continued. “Sam, Rich (Marshall), Glees (Martin Gleeson) just tell me to do my thing.

“I spoke to the staff a couple of times about creating a name for myself and finding an identity in Super League and they just wanted me to go and play how I play, which is being aggressive, running hard and tackling hard and hopefully I and the team bears fruit on the back of it.”

READ MORE: Ranking every Super League club by players used in 2024: Castleford Tigers and Hull FC leading the way

Holroyd, who played his junior rugby for Siddal, also helps his dad Rick on the family farm during his time away from his full-time commitments with Warrington.

From speaking to him, it’s clear to see that he’s got a wise head on young shoulders: and he insists playing under England legend Burgess has helped bring the best out of him.

“Sam’s been at the pinnacle of the game for the last decade or longer,” Holroyd said. “He’s the role model to have, especially as a back-rower or middle, he could do whatever. He’s put so much trust in me and I can’t thank him enough for that.

“The only thing I need to do is go out and perform and take the advice on board that he gives me and add that to my game and hopefully I will keep getting better and better, and perform better for him.”

READ MORE: Warrington Wolves star’s viral clip attracts millions of views as he discusses rapid rise and unique Sam Burgess relationship

Sam Burgess delivers huge praise on homegrown talent Adam Holroyd

Adam Holroyd (centre) celebrates a Warrington Wolves win in 2024 alongside team-mates Ben Currie (left) and Tom Whitehead (right)

Burgess has made no secret of his desire to give youth a chance to shine during his tenure at the Halliwell Jones Stadium so far, having fielded 14 academy products in Super League this season.

When asked about Holroyd’s impressive rise, Burgess put it down to the youngster’s attitude and willingness to learn and work hard from day one of pre-season.

“I think he’s been brilliant, he’s been really consistent,” Burgess told Love Rugby League.

“Back in pre-season I’m not sure he would’ve thought he’d play this many games if you ask him honestly but he had a good pre-season. He came in on the back of a shoulder injury and he got some work done, he’s worked hard on his game and his improvement has been astronomical really. He’s a great lad to coach and just wants to get better.

“The challenge for us is not to overwork him too early in his career, so we need to manage him properly. We didn’t plan for him to play this many games but it’s been great for him. You also need to manage them at his age because he’s playing above his weight every week and you don’t want him to do himself any damage that will stay with him for a while.”

READ MORE: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Back in May, Holroyd was rewarded with a long-term contract extension that will keep him at Warrington until at least the end of 2027, meaning he will be part of the Wire furniture for years to come.

“He’s got a big heart,” Burgess added. “He’s very honest and doesn’t really take a backwards step so he’s really enjoyable to coach. That’s why we signed him on a long-term deal… He’s got great potential.

“His attitude is brilliant, you can’t ask for more. He’s my kind of bloke and I like what he brings.”

Player profile

Name: Adam Holroyd

Date of birth: 05/09/2004

Position: Back-row

Senior debut: Leeds Rhinos (A), 19/08/2022

Honours: Yorkshire Academy

READ NEXT: How many IMG points every Super League club’s attendances would be worth: with crucial ruling explained