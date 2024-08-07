With 20 rounds played, we’re now comfortably into the final third of the Super League season – and for some clubs, squad depth has been a real issue.

Injuries and suspensions have hit several clubs hard – with poor form also contributing to the amount of players each club has used thus far in 2024, too.

But which clubs have used the most players throughout 2024? And which clubs have kept the most consistency in their side?

Love Rugby League has ranked all 12 clubs, from least players used to most players used.

Anyone who has been named in a matchday squad for a competitive senior fixtures so far this season is included, regardless of whether they’ve only played in Super League, the Challenge Cup, or – as it is in most cases – both.

For the sake of clarity, any player named in one squad or more this season without making an appearance yet (e.g. they’ve been an unused interchange or the unused 18th man) has their name in italics, BUT they are still counted towards their club’s tally.

So, without further ado, here’s the ranking…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League form table – Leigh Leopards and Hull KR outstanding, with surprise club bottom as all 12 teams are ranked

12. Wigan Warriors – 27

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors have used the fewest number of players so far this season – 27

Liam Byrne, Tiaki Chan, Mike Cooper, Jacob Douglas, Tyler Dupree, Zach Eckersley, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Jai Field, Tom Forber, Bevan French, Ryan Hampshire Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming, Patrick Mago, Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Jake Wardle

11. Catalans Dragons – 28

Jordan Abdull, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Loan Castano, Alrix Da Costa, Tom Davies, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matt Ikuvalu, Tom Johnstone, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Micky McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Jayden Nikorima, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Sam Tomkins, Jarrod Wallace, Fouad Yaha

LRL RECOMMENDS: 6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards

= Hull KR – 28

Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown, Joe Burgess, Niall Evalds, Zach Fishwick, Oliver Gildart, Dean Hadley, Corey Hall, Ryan Hall, Peta Hiku, George King, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Tyrone May, Elliot Minchella, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Ben Reynolds, Danny Richardson, Louis Senior, Matty Storton, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Leo Tennison, Jai Whitbread

9. Leigh Leopards – 29

Leigh Leopards have fielded 28 players so far in 2024, with Tom Nisbet taking their tally up to 29 having been the unused 18th man on three occasions

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Lewis Baxter, Keanan Brand, Tom Briscoe, Louis Brogan, Ed Chamberlain, Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Frankie Halton, Umyla Hanley, Zak Hardaker, Oli Holmes, Jack Hughes, Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam, Ricky Leutele, Darnell McIntosh, Ben McNamara, Matt Moylan, Robbie Mulhern, Ben Nakubuwai, Tom Nisbet, Dan Norman, Gareth O’Brien, Kai O’Donnell, Aaron Pene, Owen Trout

LEOPARDS: Lachlan Lam future latest as Leigh Leopards coach discusses decision timeframe

= St Helens – 29

Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Jon Bennison, Waqa Blake, Jake Burns, Daryl Clark, Owen Dagnall, Ben Davies, George Delaney, Lewis Dodd, Konrad Hurrell, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Mark Percival, Tee Ritson, Harry Robertson, Sam Royle, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens, Jonny Vaughan, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield

7. Huddersfield Giants – 30

Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Jack Billington, Adam Clune, Jake Connor, Leroy Cudjoe, Thomas Deakin, Matty English, Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Chris Hill, Seb Ikahihifo, Harvey Livett, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Aidan McGowan, Adam Milner, Jack Murchie, Kevin Naiqama, Fenton Rogers, Harry Rushton, Olly Russell, Hugo Salabio, Andre Savelio, Adam Swift, Elliot Wallis, Olly Wilson, Luke Yates

GIANTS: NextGen – The ‘hardest training’ youngster that Huddersfield Giants have high hopes for

= Leeds Rhinos – 30

Ben Littlewood was an unused interchange against Leigh Leopards in June, and he takes Leeds Rhinos’ tally of players used in 2024 up to 30

Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Brodie Croft, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Sam Eseh, Matt Frawley, David Fusitu’a, Mickael Goudemand, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Corey Johnson, Sam Lisone, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Rhyse Martin, Ned McCormack, James McDonnell, Lachlan Miller, Paul Momirovski, Harry Newman, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan, Matty Russell, Justin Sangare, Jack Sinfield, Cameron Smith

= Salford Red Devils – 30

Chris Atkin, Amir Bourouh, Ryan Brierley, Joe Bullock, Nathan Connell, Deon Cross, Cade Cust, Andrew Dixon, Gil Dudson, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Ben Hellewell, Tim Lafai, Loghan Lewis, Nene Macdonald, Joe Mellor, Kai Morgan, Jayden Nikorima, David Nofaluma, Jack Ormondroyd, Ollie Partington, Ethan Ryan, Joe Shorrocks, Brad Singleton, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Harvey Wilson, Shane Wright

TRANSFER NEWS: NRL enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr set for Super League move with new club revealed

4. London Broncos – 32

Sadiq Adebiyi, Jarred Bassett, Lewis Bienek, Gideon Boafo, Rob Butler, Reiss Butterworth, Jack Campagnolo, Matt Davies, Sam Davis, Daniel Hoyes, Jack Hughes, Jacob Jones, Rhys Kennedy, Lee Kershaw, Oli Leyland, Will Lovell, Iliess Macani, Harvey Makin, James Meadows, Hakim Miloudi, Jensen Monk, Ethan Natoli, Dean Parata, Fenton Rogers, Josh Rourke, Marcus Stock, Joe Stocks, Robbie Storey, Ugo Tison, Emmanuel Waine, Alex Walker, Jordan Williams

3. Warrington Wolves – 35

Eight Warrington players have made a single appearance this season, with Dan Okoro being the unused 18th man against Wigan Warriors on June 1 as Sam Burgess fielded a youthful side. The Wolves have used 35 players in total so far in 2024.

Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Joe Bullock, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Lucas Green, James Harrison, Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Dan Okoro, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Rodrick Tai, Cai Taylor-Wray, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Nolan Tupaea, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench, Luke Yates

WIRE: Sam Burgess passes judgement on John Bateman’s Warrington Wolves debut and discusses complex positional decision

2. Castleford Tigers – 37

Jack Broadbent, Elie El-Zakhem, Matty English, Sam Eseh, George Griffin, Corey Hall, Sam Hall, George Hill, Dan Hindmarsh-Takyi, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula, George Lawler, Brad Martin, Paul McShane, Alex Mellor, Jacob Miller, Rowan Milnes, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Jason Qareqare, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, Charbel Tasipale, Albert Vete, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman, Jenson Windley, Sam Wood

1. Hull FC – 41

Hull FC have used the most players of any club ever in a single Super League season, and this tally will soon become 42 once new loan recruit Sam Eseh has made his debut

Jack Ashworth, Yusuf Aydin, Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Fa’amanu Brown, Jack Brown, Joe Bullock, Joe Cator, Ed Chamberlain, Tiaki Chan, Jack Charles, Herman Ese’ese, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Danny Houghton, Tex Hoy, Zach Jebson, Will Kirby, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Darnell McIntosh, Logan Moy, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Ben Reynolds, Leon Ruan, Matty Russell, Ligi Sao, Cam Scott, Charlie Severs, Morgan Smith, Nick Staveley, Liam Sutcliffe, Liam Tindall, Jake Trueman, Carlos Tuimavave, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Walker

QUIZ: Can you name these 30 former Super League players from overseas?