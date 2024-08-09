We are now only around two months away from finding out which 12 clubs will be in Super League in 2025 as IMG’s reimagining of rugby league goes live for the first time.

Clubs will be able to score a maximum of 20 points in a variety of areas: some of them we will not know too much about until after the results are published in October, but some we can already begin to plot out.

One of those in the latter bracket is attendances. That falls under the fandom category, which awards clubs points on things like social media followings, engagements and, perhaps most crucially of all, the amount of people a club gets through the turnstiles each and every week.

With that in mind, as the final weeks of the season approaches and the average crowd figure for each club unlikely to change too much, here’s how every Super League club – and those hovering outside of Super League hoping to get in – could hope to score.

A reminder of the brackets

Any club with an average of over 7,500 fans gets the maximum 2.50 points on offer. For a crowd figure between 3,000 and 7,499, it is 2.00 points. Anyone with a crowd figure between 1,500 and 2,999 gets 1.50 points.

We have taken the 12 current Super League teams and the two in the Championship perceived to be closest to getting into the top-flight next year: Toulouse and Wakefield Trinity. Here’s what their crowds this year would generate them points-wise.

But there is a crucial catch. The points handed out by IMG are based on an average over the last THREE seasons. So it’s what a team averaged in 2022, 2023 and 2024 what matters, not just this season. Without further ado..

All data is sourced with the help of Rugby League Project and includes data up to Round 20 of this season in Super League.