Comparing every Super League club’s average attendance so far in 2024 to 2023

We’re comfortably into the final third of the Super League season, and it’s now evident how clubs are faring when it comes to the crowds they’re able to attract.

Some people do view rugby league’s constant focus on crowds are a bit of an obsession: but it’s certainly interesting this season to see which clubs are up, and which clubs are down, with IMG’s iron fist set to come into play at the end of the season.

Here, we’ve put together a comparison for the 12 top flight clubs between the average attendance they ended the regular 2023 season with, and the average figure they’ve had through the gates in their Super League home games to date this term.

Please note, Challenge Cup games have not been counted towards these tallies.

Castleford Tigers’ 2024 average: 7,946*

2023: 7,186 (+760)

Castleford Tigers fans cheer on their side during a game at The Jungle in 2024

As far as we know, despite a largely challenging year on the field, Cas have seen an increase of more than 10% in foot traffic at The Jungle.

It’s worth noting that two of their attendances so far this season however do remain unconfirmed – Round 7 v Salford and Round 20 v Leigh.

Accordingly, our average is based upon the total attendees across the nine home league games we do have a figure for, and we’ve divided that total figure by nine.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Warrington, Leigh

Catalans Dragons’ 2024 average: 9,015

2023 average: 9,123 (-108)

2023 Grand Finalists Catalans figures have been very similar this term to last, but there is a slight drop of 108 supporters per game on average.

With Wigan next up at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, the Dragons will hope to flip that into an increase.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Wigan, London

Huddersfield Giants’ 2024 average: 4,993

2023 average: 5,247 (-254)

Huddersfield Giants fans pictured during a game at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2024

Huddersfield still have five home games left in 2024, so this could change, but the Giants have had a drop of 254 supporters per game on average when you compare this year so far to last.

The John Smith’s Stadium hasn’t exactly been a happy place so far this season, with Huddersfield winning just two of the home league games they’ve played to date. It took until May 31 for the first of those, too.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Catalans, St Helens, London, Warrington, Castleford

Hull FC’s 2024 average: 11,374

2023 average: 12,355 (-981)

The second-biggest drop – again, on average – belongs to Hull FC. It’s been a torrid year on the field for the Airlie Birds, and their supporters have shown exactly that with the increased number of empty seats on show at the MKM Stadium.

What makes this worse is that they had over 20,000 in the building for their season opener against Hull KR. Had that tally not been so high, their average would comfortably have dropped below 10,000.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Castleford, Salford, Catalans

Hull KR’s 2024 average: Unknown

2023 average: 8,770 (Difference unknown)

Hull KR fans arrive at Craven Park ahead of a game in 2024

We can’t tell you what KR’s average gate at is in 2024 for definite because nobody outside of Craven Park knows.

The Robins – who recorded an average home attendance of 8,770 last year – don’t declare their attendances until the end of the season, when they release an average for the campaign. We expect it to have gone up this term, especially with Willie Peters’ side excelling as they have done on the field.

The only tally we can bring you is that over their first three home league games of 2024 – against Leeds, Warrington and Hull FC respectively – KR recorded an average attendance of 10,151. Whether that level of support has continued is anyone’s guess, really.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Castleford, Salford, Leeds

Leeds Rhinos’ 2024 average: 14,284

2023 average: 13,805 (+479)

Leeds haven’t been much better on the pitch this year than they were in 2023, which is a damning indication of the sad state of affairs at Headingley at the moment. BUT, somehow, the Rhinos have still had an increase in their average attendance.

479 more supporters, on average, have been at Headingley this season than last. Wigan still have to make the trip to Headingley, too, and you’d fancy there to be a decent crowd as those two clash on Saturday.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Wigan, Catalans, Hull FC

Leigh Leopards’ 2024 average: 8,103

2023 average: 7,254 (+849)

Leigh Leopards fans watch on during a game at the Leigh Sports Village in 2024

After the success they enjoyed in their first season back in Super League last year, more supporters have jumped on the Leopards’ ‘hype-train’.

Adrian Lam’s side are still in pursuit of the play-offs, and have some monumentally important home games to come. They’re going to need those supporters in full voice if they’re to break into that top six.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Hull FC, Warrington, Hull KR, St Helens

London Broncos’ 2024 average: 3,282

2023 average: 1,079* (+2,203)

The biggest increase belongs to London, who have enjoyed an increase of more than 100% in their average attendance after returning to Super League for the first time since 2019.

In the Championship last year, they were struggling to hit 1,000 some weeks. With more visiting supporters, and some pretty smart initiatives from the Broncos themselves, they’ve ensured that was never going to be the case in the top flight. All three home games they have left should bring a decent number in through the gates at Plough Lane, too.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Warrington, Leigh, Leeds

Salford Red Devils’ 2024 average: 4,742

2023 average: 5,291 (-549)

Salford Red Devils fans cheer their side on during a game at the Salford Community Stadium in 2024

This one seems a bit of an anomaly to us, with Salford seeing their average attendance drop. Sure, 549 – on average – isn’t a huge decrease, but Paul Rowley’s side have been superb to watch yet again in 2024.

They look good value to make the top six in Super League, and are everybody’s favourite underdog. We’re not sure anybody would fancy going there in the play-offs, anyway!

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Huddersfield, Catalans

St Helens’ 2024 average: 12,239

2023 average: 12,695 (-456)

Saints‘ average attendance has also dropped, which might have been expected given the rough patch they’ve experienced over the last month or so.

Less than 10,000 were in attendance for their defeat to Castleford in Round 16, and the Tigers visit the Totally Wicked Stadium again before the end of the campaign – which will be a worry where foot traffic is concerned.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Salford, Hull KR, Castleford

Warrington Wolves’ 2024 average: 9,875

2023 average: 10,894 (-1,019)

A trio of Warrington Wolves players greet their fans following a game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2024

This is actually the biggest drop in average attendance of any side in Super League, and we are dumbfounded by it. We’re not sure on the breakdown of season ticket sales, but we’d understand if they were down from last year following a dismal season in 2023 and some apprehension as to how Warrington were going to do in 2024.

But Sam Burgess’ side have been scintillating at times. They are genuine contenders for a Super League title for the first time in a long time, and – from what we’ve seen – the club seems to have engaged with its community superbly over the course of this season. If anyone could explain why the Wolves’ attendance has dropped so drastically, we’d love to hear it.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: St Helens, London

Wigan Warriors’ 2024 average: 15,097

2023 average: 13,494 (+1,603)

Including Tuesday night (August 6)’s rescheduled Round 2 clash with Leigh at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan still have five home games remaining in 2024, but have already seen more than 1,600 extra supporters at their home games this year than last on average.

With who they’re facing in those five remaining home games, you’d fancy some pretty decent crowds – so that tally may well increase even more.

A quality side on the field, and a club doing everything right off it to get as many bums on seats as possible. They are the benchmark for this sort of stuff, really.

Home games remaining in 2024 against: Leigh (re-arranged from Round 2), Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds, Salford

