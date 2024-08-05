Wigan Warriors notebook: Sam Eseh loan, Liam Marshall contract extension, Leigh Leopards midweek game

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media on Monday morning ahead of their rearranged match with Leigh Leopards on Tuesday night, discussing several talking points.

Peet discussed Sam Eseh’s loan to Hull FC, Liam Marshall’s contract extension and what he’s expecting from Leigh on Tuesday night.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that was said in Peet’s pre-match press conference..

Sam Eseh’s loan to Hull FC

Young Wigan prop Sam Eseh has joined Hull FC on loan for the remainder of the season, as per Hull Live, with Peet confirming that the Warriors have a recall option on the 21-year-old should they need him over the next two months.

Eseh, who joined the Warriors on a two-year deal in the off-season from Wakefield Trinity, has yet to make his first-team debut for Wigan but has enjoyed loan spells with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos in Super League this season.

“He’s going to Hull,” Peet said. “It’s indefinitely so we have got the opportunity to call him back but we brought him back (from Leeds) with a view to that we might need him in this period (of three games in 10 days), but we came through that Huddersfield game pretty healthy so we’ve given him that opportunity but we’re aware that we might need him back at some point.”

Liam Marshall’s new deal

Last week, prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall committed his long-term future to Wigan, signing a new four-year contract which will see him remain with his hometown club until at least the end of the 2028 season in what will be his 12th professional campaign with the Warriors.

Marshall has scored 146 tries in 175 appearances since making his first-team debut for Wigan back in 2017.

“He’s an inspiration to everyone,” Peet said. “No doubt our young players can look at him as a player who has come through our system, not always at the front of the pecking order as a junior, but now we wouldn’t swap him for anybody: that’s not just because of what you see on the field but the energy that he brings on a daily basis and the professionalism that he brings. I think he plays every game with energy.

“He looks like he loves to play for the club which I think is why he is loved by everyone within the club and the supporters. I think you guys would all get it that he just plays with his heart on his sleeve.”

Jai Field progress

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors

Star fullback Jai Field make his return from a hamstring on the sidelines in Wigan’s 28-14 win over Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. He was withdrawn from the action after scoring his try in the 64th minute but only as a precaution to help ease him back in following almost two months out.

“He’s good,” Peet said. “We’ve got another session yet but we’ll see (if he plays against Leigh on Tuesday).”

Midweek match against Leigh Leopards

Wigan are in the middle of a block which sees them play three games within a 10-day period. They face neighbours Leigh in a rearranged Round 2 clash on Tuesday due to the Warriors’ World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers back in February.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards head into the game in good form, having won their last four matches.

“They’re an excellent team,” Peet said of Leigh. “Every time we play them or every time I’ve watched them or even when they have players missing, you can see what they’re about. They are very physical.

“I think they’ve got some of the best attacking shape in the competition. I think Lachlan Lam is as good as anything in the competition, they’ve got some other quality around them so Lammy has got them firing, we never doubted that he would and I think it’s testament to him and his staff that they managed to keep the team on track through those tough periods. I think Lammy spoke really well that they would get a purple patch of their own and that’s what they’re in.”

The challenges of a short turnaround

Peet admitted this period has an ‘Easter’ style feel to it for his side, with most of the training done over the last couple of days acting mainly as a recovery process from the Huddersfield game on Thursday evening.

“The weekend certainly had that Easter feel about it,” Peet continued. “I think Saturday night felt like a Sunday, so it’s different.

“It brings challenges physically and mentally for players more than anything but it’s something we knew was coming for a while and one we’ve been prepared for. We’ll see what we can learn from the challenge and see what we can take from the test and, ultimately, what we look at as three important games.

“I’d like to think we’ve done a good job around the players’ recovery. It’s something that we always take very seriously and it’s something we’ve thrown some extra resource at in terms of different things you can make available to the players but also giving them some time away, so when they have been in (training) it’s been short and focused, so they do get some time to freshen up with their families as well.”

