Leeds Rhinos are reportedly weighing up whether to make a move to bring back another of their former greats for 2025: with reports suggesting they are interested in signing Salford Red Devils captain Kallum Watkins.

The Mirror have stated that Watkins is a player of interest to the Rhinos as they look to build a squad capable of competing for the Super League title in 2025.

Watkins has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years and has flourished at Salford since moving into the second row. He scored twice against the Rhinos in the Red Devils’ win over his former club on Saturday and it appears his form has not gone unnoticed.

The report suggests that Leeds are weighing up whether or not to launch a play to bring Watkins back to AMT Headingley alongside another legend of the modern era, given how they have already concluded a deal to sign Ryan Hall for 2025.

But any move for Watkins would likely be subject to a transfer fee, given how Watkins has a year remaining on his Salford contract and how he is in such magnificent form. There is no suggestion Salford would be willing to let the forward leave, either.

Deals between the two clubs have certainly been common in recent years. Last winter, the Red Devils agreed to sell star half-back Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers to the Rhinos for a significant fee. Ian Blease has also made the switch across the Pennines to head up Leeds’ rugby operation off the field.

But Watkins would be their most interesting and notable move yet. The 33-year-old has been in exceptional form all season long and has played a pivotal role in Salford’s impressive 2024 campaign.

And now, according to reports, Leeds are considering a move to re-sign a player who won every domestic honour during a glittering first spell with the Rhinos.

Watkins, if a deal could be completed, would likely then be a direct replacement for Rhyse Martin, who is leaving the club to join Hull KR in 2025.

