Lachlan Lam latest as Leigh Leopards coach discusses decision timeframe

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has hinted Lachlan Lam’s future will be resolved after Tuesday’s huge local derby with Wigan Warriors as uncertainty over the half-back’s status continues.

Lam will hope to be instrumental in leading Leigh to a seismic victory against their local rivals on Tuesday at the Brick Community Stadium. He was sensational in last weekend’s win over Castleford which firmly kept their hopes of the play-offs alive.

However, doubts over where Lam will be playing his rugby in 2025 remain firmly on the agenda. His management believe his contract has a clause which enables him to speak to Super League clubs and transfer next season.

The Leopards coach was asked about the situation again on Monday during his pre-match media conference and stressed while there was no firm update, he did hint that things could become clear after the Wigan game.

He said: “There’s nothing from me to add, it is what it is at the moment.

“My focus is on this short turnaround and making sure that we give our best performance against Wigan. We’ll deal with that first.”

Lam Jr said in the aftermath of the win at Castleford that he hoped things would be resolved within a week.

“It’s a tough one for me to answer as well,” the Papua New Guinea international said. “We’re working through some stuff and I’m not really in a position to comment on that too much. We’re working on some stuff at the moment so hopefully we can clear that up in the next week or so.”

Hull FC are interested in a move for Lam should he be able to find a way out of the remaining year of his contract at the Leigh Sports Village, but the Leopards are determined to hold onto him.

