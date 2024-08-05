Super League form table: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR outstanding with surprise club bottom as all 12 teams ranked

The 2024 Super League season is approaching the business end of proceedings: and all 12 clubs find themselves in contrasting runs of form.

Although a couple of teams appear not to have much to play for over the final seven or eight games, there’s still an enormous amount riding on nearly every single game left to play in 2024.

And over the last five games, a number of teams are beginning to hit their strides. Here’s the form table across the past five weeks.

It’s Warrington Wolves who sit on top despite losing their last game against Hull Kingston Rovers, who currently occupy top spot in the proper Super League table. They’ve won four of their last five games, and their superior points difference sees them sit just above two teams in the form table.

Leigh Leopards and Hull KR are just behind leaders Warrington in the form table, with both teams having won their last four matches.

And there are four teams in the middle of the form table with six points from the 10 available: Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils have all won three from their last five. Reigning champions Wigan bounced back from two straight defeats with a win over Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos are sat in eighth, with two wins from their last five: and are the only team on four points in the form ladder.

And there are four teams at the bottom end of the form table with two points from 10 – St Helens, Hull FC, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.

Saints returned to winning ways on Saturday with a victory over Hull FC after having lost five on the trot, whilst London Broncos climbed above Huddersfield via points difference following their win over Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Giants now sat rock bottom of the form table.

1. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD +92)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (W)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (L)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD +68)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (W)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (W)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (W)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (W)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD +63)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (W)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (W)

4. Catalans Dragons – 6 points (PD +21)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (L)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (L)

5. Castleford Tigers – 6 points (PD +4)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (W)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (W)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (L)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (L)

6. Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD -2)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (W)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (L)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (W)

7. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD -14)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (L)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (W)

8. Leeds Rhinos – 4 points (PD +1)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (L)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

9. St Helens – 2 points (PD -22)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (L)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (W)

10. Hull FC – 2 points (PD -62)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (L)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (W)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (L)

11. London Broncos – 2 points (PD -67)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (L)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (L)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London (L)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (W)

12. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD -84)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (L)

