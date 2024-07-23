Sam Tomkins has refused to rule out playing on in 2025 if his sensational Catalans Dragons comeback goes to plan after admitting: ‘never say never’.

Tomkins could make his second debut for the Dragons this weekend after making a u-turn on his decision to retire at the end of last season. He initially curtailed his playing career after last year’s Grand Final due to a chronic knee problem.

But Tomkins insists his knee has significantly healed in the nine months since he last played a game of rugby league. That led to him being confident he could return for the rest of this season – but he refused to admit this year will definitively be the end of his rugby league career.

When asked if he could feasibly carry on in 2025, Tomkins said: “I don’t know yet. I’ll see how I play, and see how I feel. Let me get my feet back on the field before I start deciding what I’m going to do next year.

“I’m 35, I was happily retired and I’m pretty sure that in October, I’ll still be 35 and happily retired. I didn’t think I’d be coming back now so I can’t say never.

“I just don’t want to say definitely not and then there’s another ‘oh, Sam’s back playing’. I’m pretty sure I won’t be but never say never. If anyone wants a 35 year old next year – I’ll be 36 in March – I’d certainly listen to it if I felt as though I was able.”

Tomkins also insisted that after a period of extensive training before being cleared by Catalans’ medical team, Tomkins is ready to play as early as this weekend: and said he will put his hand up to play every week if he is required.

He said: “I feel like I’m good to go whenever Steve (McNamara) wants me. We’ve got competition in the 6, 7 and 1 spot at the club and whether I play every week or not much, that’s Steve’s job. From my point of view, I’m available from today and I’ll be willing to play every minute I’m asked.”

Tomkins also revealed that the Dragons‘ medical staff have assured him that the various problems with his knee have eased to such an extent that he ‘forgot’ he had knee issues for a period since retirement.

And that, combined with his fitness work, has given him belief he can return to Super League and still perform at the highest level.

He said: “It’s improved more than I thought; I’d had so much pain in it for so long I just didn’t think it would improve as much as it has. I don’t feel like I’m 21 again but I feel capable.

“All that went pretty quickly and I forgot about having a bad knee for a long term. For a few months now I’ve not really felt it and one of the good things is that I’ve stayed in good shape. I was actually lighter last week than when I was playing, which is good when you’ve got an injury like I’ve got.”

