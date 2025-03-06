Catalans Dragons tie down dual-code ace with professional contract signed

Catalans Dragons have handed highly-rated dual-code winger Léo Darrelatour a professional contract which runs until the end of the 2026 campaign.

Darrelatour joined the Dragons’ reserve side, St Estève XIII Catalan, at the start of 2025.

Scoring 17 tries in 13 appearances in the French Elite Championship to date, he is currently the second top try-scorer in that domestic competition.

The 24-year-old had previously plied his trade in rugby union, donning a shirt for the Union Bordeaux-Bègles academy, USAP and Carcassonne in the 15-a-side-code.

Darrelatour has agreed a deal which will see him remain at reserves level with St Estève until the end of the current campaign before linking up with Steve McNamara’s squad ahead of 2026.

When he makes the move up, he will be joining Catalans‘ professional squad on a full-time basis.

After inking his deal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, the winger said: “It’s a huge honour for me to sign this professional contract with Catalans.

“I want to thank all the people who believed in me and gave me this chance. I can’t wait to give my best to this team.”

‘The club is very proud of this signing, which symbolises our commitment to supporting young players toward the highest level’

The Dragons’ Sporting Director Neil McIlroy added: “It’s excellent news that our reserve team continues to train and develop the talents of tomorrow for our professional team.

“Léo quickly adapted from rugby union to rugby league and has been one of the revelations of this season’s French Elite Championship.

“The challenge for him, with our support, will now be to take his game to the next level and become a Super League player.”

St Estève chief Julien Touxagas has been mentoring Darrelatour over the last few months, playing a pivotal role in helping the youngster to earn this contract.

He said: “It’s good to see Léo having the opportunity to play at the next level. He has contributed a lot to the club and the group.

“His development confirms that we must continue to search for profiles similar to his players with great spirit and technical skills.

“Although he still has a lot to learn in our discipline, he has already demonstrated understanding.

“The club is very proud of this signing, which symbolises our commitment to supporting young players toward the highest level.”

