John Bateman update as Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess addresses transfer speculation

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has confirmed they have held talks with Wests Tigers forward John Bateman over an immediate move to the club.

Reports emerged in Australia overnight that the England international would spend the rest of this season in Super League, with Rugby League Live reporting this morning that Warrington were keen on securing his services.

Burgess has now addressed the transfer speculation, confirming that he has spoken with Bateman regarding a move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“I’ve spoken to Shane Richardson (Wests Tigers chief executive) and Benji (Marshall, head coach) there,” Burgess said.

“Nothing is finalised. It is a bit of an idea, I’ve spoken to John as well but nothing is finalised. We felt there might be an opportunity there, we’ve got space to do something but, like I said, I can’t really confirm anything because there’s nothing to do confirm so we’re just working on it.”

Bateman would become the third mid-season signing in at Warrington, with Burgess’ side having already welcomed Huddersfield captain Luke Yates and young prop Dan Okoro to the club.

The Wolves have salary cap space available following the departures of Sam Kasiano and Brad Dwyer earlier in the year, whilst props Gil Dudson and Joe Bullock will spend the rest of the season on loan at Salford Red Devils.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to strengthen what we’ve already got,” Burgess continued on Bateman. “It’s pointless talking about it, we all what John can bring, he’s a great competitor, he’s got some great rugby in front of him but there’s not point talking about what he can bring until we actually bring him here.

“If we get anything confirmed then we’ll let you guys know as soon as possible. We won’t hold that back but it’s still a bit away yet.

“John came through the Bradford system with my brothers underneath me, he came through with a group of players like Elliott Whitehead and we’re all still great mates, we always have been since being young lads.

“There’s plenty going for it but I’ve got to address it because you’re asking about it, ideally I wouldn’t want to talk about it because there’s nothing to confirm so a lot of it is just speculation for now – there’s a bit to get done.”

