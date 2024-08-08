NRL superstar Martin Taupau again linked with Super League with one club named

Martin Taupau’s name has once again been suggested as a potential Super League arrival in 2025 – with Leeds Rhinos in particular this time linked with the powerhouse forward.

Taupau has been almost endlessly linked with a move to Super League for a number of years but this feels like a more likely moment for the prop to make the move than ever before.

He is off-contract at Brisbane Broncos at the end of this season and reports Down Under have suggested that he is open to speaking to clubs in Super League about a move.

Those rumours were again reignited by Sky Sports’ Jon Wells on Thursday night in the run-up to St Helens’ Super League clash with Salford Red Devils.

“Could Brisbane forward Marty Taupau be on his way to Super League next year?” Wells said. “I understand he is talking to Super League clubs.”

However, Wells went one step further and named Leeds Rhinos as a potential suitor for Taupau as they look to build a squad capable of challenging in 2025.

Wells added: “Could he become a Rhino next year?”

Taupau coming to Super League would be a big deal, but his salary would almost certainly prove a stumbling block. As Love Rugby League revealed in June, Taupau earns $350,000 at the Broncos – which translates to around £182,000 and means a matched salary in Super League would result in marquee player money.

That could potentially prove to be a sticking point to any deal but with several clubs in possession of quota spots they are yet to allocate going into 2025, Taupau has several options should he wish to make the move as has been reported.

