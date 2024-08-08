Recently-released Hull FC man Cam Scott has hit out at the club’s ‘toxic fan base’ following a backlash towards the club’s half-back Jake Trueman.

Trueman has suffered an injury that could rule him out for the coming weeks, though he was quick to take to social media and play down any fears of another serious Achilles problem.

He insisted it is more an issue with his calf, and he hopes to return to playing before the end of the season. However, there were a number of comments seemingly from Hull FC supporters in regards to Trueman when news of his injury prognosis was reported as an Achilles issue.

Trueman joked: “Appreciate all the love in the comments.. Achilles is all good just pulled a muscle in my calf, nothing too serious, hopefully get a few games in before the end of the season”.

However, his former Hull team-mate Scott was clearly less than impressed. He simply quoted Trueman’s initial post on X saying: “People honestly don’t have a clue, toxic fan base”.

People honestly don’t have a clue, toxic fan base https://t.co/k1kC4nNMsv — Cam Scott (@camsxott) August 8, 2024

Scott has already signed for Wakefield next year – and he and Trueman could once again be team-mates in 2025. Trinity are keen on signing the half-back if he can secure a release from the final year of his contract with the Black and Whites.

The pair were both in the Bradford Bulls academy before Scott left for Hull FC, and Trueman ultimately joined Castleford before himself making the switch to Hull.

Scott’s release from the club was confirmed last month.

