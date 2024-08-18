Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hails ‘awesome’ star following positional switch

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam shared praise for the ‘awesome’ Umyla Hanley following his positional switch from wing to centre.

Hanley has produced a string of impressive displays in the centre role following the arrival of Darnell McIntosh, with the pair building a lethal combination on the right edge.

Hanley has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign with the Leopards, scoring 14 tries in 22 appearances for Lam’s side in 2024.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam praised Hanley’s performances following their 26-0 win over Salford at Magic Weekend.

“He’s been awesome for us since the switch from the wing to the right centre,” Lam said.

“Him and Darnell have got a really good combination going so I’m really pleased for him.”

READ MORE: Leigh Leopards player ratings from Salford Red Devils victory with surprise standout duo

Leigh scored four tries through Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker, Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley in their comfortable 26-0 win over Salford.

The seventh-placed Leopards are now just three points behind the Red Devils, who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot with just five games of the regular season remaining.

“I’m very pleased,” Lam said after their win over Salford. “I was a bit nervous obviously coming into the game with the importance of it – it was a big game for us – but I thought we were really well connected and played pretty tough.

“It’s just important what we are in control of at the moment is that 80 minute performance.

“It’s one week at a time.. If we look too far ahead things can turn ugly pretty quickly so it’s just making sure we work hard together everyday and every week.”

Leigh’s remaining games are as follows: London Broncos (A), Warrington Wolves (H), Castleford Tigers (A), Hull Kingston Rovers (H) and St Helens (A).

READ MORE: The outstanding piece of club history Leigh Leopards wrote in Salford Red Devils win