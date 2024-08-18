Leigh Leopards’ 26-0 success against Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend was just the fourth time the club has ever nilled an opponent in Super League.

Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley were both on the scoresheet with tries for the Leopards in the first half of the opening game on day two of the annual event at Elland Road.

Zak Hardaker converted both of those to send Adrian Lam’s side in 12-0 to the good at the break, and then tagged on two more points with a penalty right in front of the sticks early on in the second half.

And the full-back would score Leigh’s next points too, getting a try as he supported a lung-busting break from Ipape.

Keanan Brand then teed up Ricky Leutele for the last try of the game, with Hardaker tagging the two on oncemore to see the result end 26-0, creating some more club history.

The outstanding piece of club history Leigh Leopards wrote in Salford Red Devils win

Only thrice before Sunday’s victory in Leeds had a Leigh side won a Super League game to nil, and Lam was in charge for the most recent of those – away against Wakefield Trinity last April.

On that occasion at Belle Vue, Josh Charnley grabbed a brace in a 32-0 success. Lachlan Lam, Joe Mellor, Gareth O’Brien and Ben Reynolds all also got tries, with Reynolds converting four.

The Leythers’ last Super League campaign before that came in 2017, when – known as ‘Centurions’ – they were relegated via the Million Pound Game.

Remarkably, they’d picked up two wins to nil that year – in Round 4 and Round 23 respectively, both on home soil at the Leigh Sports Village.

The first of those came against Huddersfield Giants on March 10, 2017, winning 30-0. Reynolds was again on the scoresheet with a try, and also kicked five goals.

Jamie Acton, Harrison Hansen, Adam Higson and Sam Hopkins were the Centurions’ other try-scorers that night.

Then, just over four months later on July 21, 2017, Leigh drubbed – coincidentally – Salford 25-0.

In the last regular league game of the year prior to The Qualifiers, the hosts had three different try-scorers – Gregg McNally grabbed himself a brace, with Samisoni Langi and Atalea Vea also crashing over the whitewash.

Half-back Josh Drinkwater converted all four tries and tagged on a drop goal, too.

Accordingly, with Sunday’s win at Elland Road, the current Leopards side have joined a very short list of the club’s teams over the years.