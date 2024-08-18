Leigh Leopards player ratings from Salford Red Devils victory with surprise standout duo

Leigh Leopards gave their slim play-off hopes a major boost with a 26-0 win against Salford Red Devils in the first game on day two of Magic Weekend.

Two first half tries, both converted, saw Adrian Lam’s side lead 12-0 come the break after an opening 40 minutes which had seen Ethan Ryan and Brad Singleton sin-binned for Salford.

A penalty then allowed the Leopards to extend their advantage to 14-0 and make it a three-score game, before Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele crossed for tries late on to take the score – and result – out to 26-0.

These are our Leopards player ratings from the Elland Road press box, with two surprise standout stars…

Zak Hardaker – 9

Hardaker was one of those standouts with an incredibly disciplined performance at full-back. A Leeds United fan, the veteran delivered his best showing for some time at Elland Road, scoring the try which sealed it late on and going five from five with the boot – responsible for 14 of Leigh’s 26 points. Just what the doctor ordered.

4/4 with the boot

Darnell McIntosh – 7

McIntosh had a relatively quiet game in attack, but didn’t put a foot wrong, and helped to deliver some big moments in defence when Leigh needed him most. Among is notable moments a starring role in forcing a knock on from Salford in their own half with around half-an-hour left.

Umyla Hanley – 8

Hanley did what he needed to do in attack in the first half, bursting through a tackle to hurt Salford with a try while the Red Devils were down to 11 men. He then stopped a certain try as he forced Sam Stone to knock on late on in the first 40, and played a big role defensively after the restart.

Ricky Leutele – 8

Leutele’s first notable moment in the game came when Ryan’s high shot on him led to a yellow card. The centre soon grew into it though, and helped to push Nene Macdonald into touch moments later before delivering a huge shot on Ryan late on in the first half close to the Leigh line. A solid showing, and a walk-in try late on to round the game off.

Keanan Brand – 7

This was just Brand’s second appearance of the season for the Leopards. The first saw him get injured in a Challenge Cup tie against Featherstone Rovers, but there were no such issues here, and a decent performance as he deputised for the suspended Josh Charnley. He dealt well with a high bomb 10 minutes in and set Leutele up for his try late on.

Gareth O’Brien – 9

O’Brien has spent a few weeks on the sidelines through concussion-related symptoms, and was asked to step back into the halves upon returning. He did so with ease, in probably his best performance of the season. No matter how many times Salford caught him late, he got back up and played them off the park. The only poor moment being his knock-on over the line in the second half.

Lachlan Lam – 8

For maybe the first time this season, Lam’s half-back partner outshone him! Needless to say that was more because of how well O’Brien did rather than him being subpar. The Papua New Guinea international was still electric, and caused the Red Devils problems throughout. A trademark showing.

Tom Amone – 7

By his own standards, Amone had a relatively quiet game – but it was far from a poor showing. An ankle tap on Loghan Lewis in the last 60 seconds of the first half was his most memorable moment in a professional performance all round.

Edwin Ipape – 8

Ipape opened the scoring with a trademark burrow over the line six minutes in, and teed up Hardaker’s try in the closing stages with another nice lung-busting break. We’re convinced we’ll never see a poor performance from the Kumuls ace!

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Mulhern knocked the ball on 10 metres out from Salford’s line when the Red Devils were down to 11, passing up on a big chance to score. That moment aside though, it was another dominant showing from the Leopards prop as they again dominated the forward battle.

Kai O’Donnell – 8

Another dominant showing here, and another one that comes as no surprise. Every single week, it becomes more evident how much Leigh are going to miss O’Donnell when he returns to the NRL at the end of this season. He’s just an absolute monster.

Frankie Halton – 6

If we had to pick a ‘worst performer’ in the Leigh camp on Sunday, it would be Halton, but that’s probably only because of how many cheap penalties he gave away – especially in the first half. On the whole, a positive performance from the back-rower, but his ill-discipline could have cost the Leopards on a number of occasions.

John Asiata – 7

A bit of an understated showing from the Leopards skipper, who went about his job exactly as you’d expect him to do. Asiata didn’t put a foot wrong, and delivered some big hits in defence to help his side on the rare occasions they came under a bit of fire from Salford.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 7

Hughes came on in the first half, and with just over 60 seconds left before the break, he knocked on in his own half to put Leigh in danger. Lam’s side saw that set from the Red Devils out though, and from there, Hughes improved no end. Another really solid showing. We’re sure he’ll be happy not to have to be in the halves anymore, too.

Owen Trout (Interchange) – 7

We think Trout has been one of the most underrated signings of the season across the whole of Super League. He’s everything you want in a forward coming on off the bench – and he showed that again on Sunday. When that pack needed fresh legs and a fresh mind, he provided both in abundance.

Brad Dwyer (Interchange) – 8

Dwyer is always a livewire when he comes on, and on Sunday, he caused mayhem for Salford – especially late on. It was unfortunate they couldn’t make the most of the penalty he earned five metres out from the try-line, but boss Lam will be very happy with what the hooker did when he was introduced.

Aaron Pene (Interchange) – 8

Pene is another, like Trout, who adds impetus when the Leigh forward pack is tiring. His big hit with six minutes of the first half left forced a knock on close to the Leigh line and was a really big moment. Maybe his best showing yet in Super League.