NextGen: Meet the teenage prodigy who shone on his St Helens debut

“It’ll be a moment I remember for the rest of my life.”

Those are the words of rising star Harry Robertson, who cut an incredibly proud figure after making his first team debut for St Helens against rivals Wigan Warriors in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Although Saints fell to a 16-12 defeat, it’ll be a night that will live long in the memory of Robertson and those closest to him.

The 18-year-old only became a full-time member of Paul Wellens’ first team squad two months ago, and he’s just made a sizeable impression on the biggest of stages in his first Super League game.

“I’ve never been involved in an atmosphere like that,” Robertson told Love Rugby League after the game. “To put on the Saints kit in any team is special but that was something else.

“My whole family and my friends came here and more people watched from home. Just unbelievable.

“It was a tough game, I knew it was going to be a tough game going into it. My stomach has been upside down for about four days now, so I was just trying to get through. Luckily I only got cramp in the last tackle of the game.

“A few of the lads said I had a good game so it was really nice. Obviously we lost but it’ll be a moment I remember for the rest of my life.”

Robertson, who has won international honours with England Academy, hails from Widnes and came through the ranks at his local community club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

The talented youngster, who stands at 6ft 2in and weighs 86kg, joined Saints’ scholarship system at the age of 14.

After progressing through Saints’ Under-16s and Under-18s, earning representative honours with Lancashire Academy and England Academy in the process, Robertson became a full-time member of the first team squad just two months ago.

“I started when I was around 10 years old at Halton Farnworth Hornets,” Robertson told Love Rugby League.

“Derek Traynor signed me when I was 14 on the scholarship at Saints and I’ve been here ever since.

“I recently moved up to the first team, training full-time about two months ago.

“I did a pre-season camp (with the first team) but I was still training part-time with the academy but I came up fully about two months ago.

“I’ve noticed my game has improved massively (since joining the first team), learning from the likes of Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby, they are the best players in the game, so it’s improved me massively.”

What next for Robertson? Well, he’s just happy playing rugby league with a smile on his face and continuing to learn his trade.

“I’ll play for whoever – academy, reserves, dual-reg, first team – I just like playing rugby to be honest,” a modest Robertson said.

“Obviously I want to get moments like this but if I don’t play again now for the rest of the year I’m just happy I’m playing rugby.”

Player profile

Name: Harry Robertson

Age: 18

Position: Fullback/halfback

Senior debut: Wigan Warriors (A), 12/07/2024

Honours: England Academy, Lancashire Academy

