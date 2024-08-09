Selecting the 2024 Super League Dream Team (so far) with 5 clubs included

We’re three quarters of the way into the Super League season: and we’re now officially entering the business end of proceedings.

There’s been a string of unbelievable performances throughout 2024, and plenty of players who’d fancy their chances of being up for individual honours at the end of the season.

And with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the frontrunners to make the Super League Dream Team. Strap yourselves in: here’s our pick of the team of the season so far, with five clubs included..

1. Matt Dufty

Dufty is one of Super League’s form players in 2024 without doubt, and is one of a number of Wire players who has discovered his career-best form under the leadership of Sam Burgess.

A leader in a plethora of metrics across the entire competition, Dufty stands out as the number one fullback in Super League as we approach the final quarter of the season.

2. Ryan Hall

Like a fine wine. Hall is a coach’s dream, prioritising the effort areas above anything else in his game.

The 36-year-old has scored 10 tries in 20 appearances this season: and is one of the competition’s leading ball carriers, averaging almost 19 carries and 140 metres per game. He’s been one of the leading English wingers for well over a decade.

3. Nene Macdonald

In truth, either of Salford’s centres could have been in the mix to make our Dream Team at this stage of 2024 – but we’ve gone with the outstanding Macdonald, who has been a masterstroke of a signing from the Red Devils.

His return to Super League has seen him rediscover the form that earned him so many admirers when he was at the likes of Leigh and Leeds, and he’s a major reason why Salford are firmly in the mix to make the play-offs this year.

4. Jake Wardle

The other centre is another man who has been one of the very best in his position in 2024 – Wigan Warriors star Wardle.

He has been a crucial component of the Wigan side that have already claimed two trophies this season, with his form almost certainly pushing him to the front of the queue when it comes to a starting berth for England later this year, too. The best centre in Super League this season? We’d say so.

5. Liam Marshall

Wardle’s wing partner Marshall completes our three-quarter line. Super League’s top try-scorer and one of the most consistent wingers in the competition, there’s so much more to his game than just tries.

Marshall is one of the real unsung heroes of Wigan’s achievements in recent years – and he’s a sure-fire pick for our Dream Team.

6. Mikey Lewis

We’ve lost count of how many man of the match awards Lewis has been awarded this year. He’s at the heart of everything Hull KR do in attack.

The Robins are genuine contenders for the Super League title this year: and the England international has been a major factor in their rise.

7. Marc Sneyd

Salford are firmly in the mix to make the play-offs this year – and perhaps the biggest reason of all is the form and performances of their ultra-consistent scrum-half.

Sneyd’s goal-kicking and general all-round play has effectively decided a number of games in the Red Devils’ favour this year: they’d be in a much worse place without him. He is still one of the competition’s premiere half-backs.

8. Jai Whitbread

Into the pack, and starting with a player who has led Hull KR’s charge from the front this year in Whitbread.

He ranks highly across a number of key metrics including metres and carries made, and in a competition littered with top-quality forwards, Whitbread’s performances this year rank extremely highly across the board.

9. Brad O’Neill

You could easily pick a number of hookers to slot in at number nine in the Dream Team at this stage in proceedings, with the likes of Warrington’s Danny Walker, Hull KR’s Jez Litten and St Helens’ Daryl Clark.

However, O’Neill’s rapid rise has seen him win every domestic trophy on offer already early in his career, and he’s played a big part in Wigan’s success under Matt Peet.

But unfortunately for O’Neill, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month in a big blow for both the player and the club. The comeback is greater than the setback, though.

10. Luke Thompson

There were arguably a couple of eyebrows raised when Thompson returned to Super League from the NRL – but he has certainly proven any doubters comprehensively wrong.

Thompson has been the standout prop in Super League in the eyes of many, and he looks every inch the player Wigan hoped he would be when they signed him. Big minutes, big performances: Thompson has stood out for all the right reasons this year.

11. Kai O’Donnell

This guy has been immense for Leigh ever since his arrival in 2022: and has been one of the standout back-rowers in Super League this season.

The Brisbane-born back-rower is returning to the NRL in 2025 with North Queensland Cowboys: and will leave a big hole to be filled at the Leopards. O’Donnell has a tremendous work rate and has been an ever-present for Adrian Lam’s side this term.

12. Matty Nicholson

As 2024 has gone on, Nicholson has continued to improve – to the extent where now, he’s one of Super League’s most impressive young forwards.

Nicholson is now one of the first names on the team-sheet for Burgess at Warrington, and his form has not gone unnoticed, with a move to the NRL on the horizon next year, with Canberra Raiders have landed his signature on a three-year deal from next season.

13. Elliot Minchella

Minchella will undoubtedly be one of the first names that head coach Willie Peters writes down on his team-sheet every week. He a key cog in Hull KR’s wheel: both in attack and defence.

The 28-year-old was rewarded for his performances by England coach Shaun Wane, who handed Minchella his international debut in their win over France mid-season. If the Robins are going to go on and achieve something special this year, then Minchella will play a vital role in their journey: as he has done so far.

