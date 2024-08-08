Salford Red Devils coach highlights secret behind star man Nene Macdonald’s success

Salford Red Devils assistant coach Krisnan Inu has highlighted the secret behind Nene Macdonald’s stellar first season with the club, lauding the centre as he credited the role boss Paul Rowley has played in his success.

Papua New Guinea international Macdonald left Leeds Rhinos under controversial circumstances towards the back end of last season.

He returned to Australia for the birth of his child, but missed his scheduled return date, and didn’t return to Headingley at all before seeing his contract terminated.

Following this controversial exit, he signed a three-year-deal with the Red Devils, and since arriving in Greater Manchester in October, Macdonald has made quite the impact, becoming a focal point in Rowley’s side.

“He’s been playing well, he’s turned up,” assistant Inu told Love Rugby League ahead of Salford’s clash with St Helens.

“He’s found a love for the sport again in top grade (rugby league) and it’s showing in his performances.

“The boys around him are a good crew, but he’s a likeable character and it makes it 10 times easier when you’re happier off the field.”

‘He’s found a coach that fits him and how he plays’

During his time at Headingley, Macdonald made 20 appearances, but scored just two tries and like many in Leeds‘ team last year, he suffered with inconsistencies and struggled to deliver when it mattered most.

In stark contrast, he’s already grabbed eight in his first 19 appearances for Salford, and has become a consistent performer in virtually every aspect of the game.

With Macdonald undoubtedly one of the best in Super League in his position this year, Inu continued: “I feel he’s a bit more refreshed.

“He’s had a lot of different coaches, but he’s found a coach that fits him and how he plays. The clarity that he gets, we love to see him play, and we’ve given him that freedom to express himself as well.

“He’s a character, so you don’t want to take that off certain players.”

