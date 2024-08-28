St Helens are hoping that Alex Walmsley will be available to face Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon after coach Paul Wellens revealed the extent of a freak injury which sidelined the prop once again.

Walmsley missed Saturday’s defeat to Hull KR after a hip flexor injury, with speculation that he could be set for another lengthy absence from the Saints side.

However, Wellens has confirmed that Thursday’s training session will hopefully lead to Walmsley being passed fit to feature in a monumental clash in West Yorkshire: before admitting that Walmsley suffered the injury at home in bizarre circumstances.

“He slipped in the garden with his kids playing last week which is the nature of our luck at the moment,” Wellens said. “He’s responded well to treatment but hopefully that improvement continues.

“Alex is in contention to play. Tomorrow’s training session will be a big factor in whether he’ll be fit or not.”

Morgan Knowles will also return from suspension for the Saints, providing Wellens with another boost. However, the Saints coach admitted that several other senior players are carrying knocks which could sideline them this weekend.

He said: “We’ve a few guys like Agnatius (Paasi) and Sione (Mata’utia) carrying a few bumps and bruises. We’ve got some tough decisions to make but what I’m keen to do is get a competitive 17 out there who can respond from a disappointing performance on Saturday.”

Wellens also suggested that influential forward James Bell is unlikely to feature after an ongoing issue with his lower back which is impacting his calf.

“With James it’s a bit of how long is a piece of string,” Wellens said. “We’re waiting for strength in his calf to return; the problem stems from his lower back but it’s affecting his calf.

“Putting him on the field at the minute would be a risk to his safety.”

