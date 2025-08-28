Championship leaders York Knights have pulled off another coup for the 2026 season after signing Queensland Cup star Jordan Lipp.

The Knights are optimistic they will make the cut to be included in Super League next year, and are putting an impressive squad together which is headlined by the signing of Warrington prop Paul Vaughan.

They now have another new arrival too, with 24-year-old fullback Lipp – who can also play half-back or in the centres – signing from Norths Devils, where he was part of their title-winning squad under Rohan Smith.

Lipp was a former team-mate of current Super League stars Tesi Niu and Cooper Jenkins in that Norths team, but he will now also make the move to England with the Knights. He featured in their NRL State Championship win, starring and scoring a try.

“From the minute Clint reached out to me about the possibility of joining York, I was excited straight away,” Lipp said. “The vision he has for the club and where we are heading – I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of it.

“I’ve watched all of the games since signing, and you can see why the Knights are having so much success by looking at the fans they get at home and away games. I can’t wait to experience what the city has to offer and enjoy the loyal supporters the Knights have behind them.”

York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted that we’ve got Jordan over the line. I think he’s going to be a player that takes the league by storm and adds more depth to that full back postition.

“I think he’ll up the standard yet again and provide even more competition and I just can’t wait to get him started. He comes with big raps from everyone in Australia and I’m sure he’ll fit in great with the Knights.”