With just four rounds of the regular Super League season remaining, the play-offs are gradually creeping into focus.

Hull Kingston Rovers are four points clear at the summit but face a huge test when they host in-form St Helens on Friday night. Leeds Rhinos, who lie fourth and level on points with Saints, head to Hull FC on Saturday in another intriguing clash.

Here, former Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans winger Jodie Broughton, now a respected pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, gives his predictions for the six games.

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers (Thursday, 8pm)

Leigh are pushing hard for the play-offs and need to keep winning to finish as high in the table as they possibly can.

I see them taking the points in this one and fairly comfortably too.

Broughton’s prediction: Leigh by 20

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

This is the game of the round and should be an absolute belter.

Hull KR have lost just four games all season, but Saints in good form and I can see them nicking this one by a pretty slender margin.

Broughton’s prediction: St Helens by six

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm)

After losing at Huddersfield last weekend, Warrington need to win this game and nothing less will do.

The two points should go their way, but the margin of victory may not be as big as many will think.

Broughton’s prediction: Warrington by 20

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, 3pm)

This is another cracking game between two sides with play-off ambitions.

There is an energy about the Rhinos right now and I’m backing them to go to Hull FC and come away with a big result.

Broughton’s prediction: Leeds by 10

Wakefield Trinity versus Huddersfield Giants (Saturday, 5.30pm)

A difficult one to call in that Wakey got hammered at Wigan last week and Huddersfield ground out a deserved win over Warrington.

There was a real spirit about the Giants’ second-half display against the Wolves and I think my old club can go to Wakefield and nick this one.

Broughton’s prediction: Huddersfield by 2

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 8pm)

Catalans’ season has been over for some time now and Wigan signalled their return to form last week after thumping Wakefield.

With Bevan French back in business, the champions should win fairly comfortably in the south of France.

Broughton’s prediction: Wigan by 20