Super League finally gets underway for 2026 next week – with some huge crowds and potential sell-outs expected across the seven games that will take place.

While some of the teams that traditionally have the bigger attendances in the league such as St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos are all away from home, there are still going to be some bumper crowds around the competition.

Here’s a look at what we know about the big attendances we can expect thus far..

York Knights v Hull KR

The first game of the 2026 Super League season is going to be a classic – and it’s going to be played in front of a record crowd for rugby league in York.

The Knights have confirmed that a bumper attendance, the biggest ever for a York game, is already locked in – with the club also anticipating that the LNER Stadium will be a complete sell-out as the champions visit one of the competition’s newly-promoted sides. If you haven’t got a ticket yet – act fast.

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

The theme from the opening night will continue into Friday. Warrington Wolves host local rivals St Helens, where there will definitely be at least 12,000 fans there, with the Saints’ away allocation long since sold out.

With credit to the Warrington Guardian, there’s every prospect the Wolves could be set to house one of their biggest ever opening-night home crowds, too. Only once before have over 14,000 fans been in for the first game of a season – and that was the first game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls

Hull have not disclosed a full attendance figure for their opening league game of the season against newly-promoted Bradford Bulls. But they have confirmed that fewer than 1,000 tickets are left across the East and South Stands – which total around 10,000 combined.

That means there’s 9,000 fans in there at least, without including the main stand, the West Stand – as well as the North Stand where a big away following from Bradford will be present. So you can expect potentially the biggest gate of the weekend at the MKM.

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique

Trinity are expected to have a big crowd in attendance at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday when they take on newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique, despite there being no away following.

They have sold almost 5,000 season tickets already for 2026, and with walk-up fans aplenty likely for the opening match, you can be sure Wakey will be rocking.

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Wheldon Road will be the host venue for the final game of the opening round as a new-look Castleford Tigers host Wigan Warriors. The Tigers are likely to post a crowd well in excess of their 2025 average. They confirmed they have under 2,500 tickets left for the match – and with the ground holding around 10,500, it means 8,000 at least will be there.