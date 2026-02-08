Payne Haas has informed NRL champions Brisbane Broncos he intends to depart at the end of 2026, and has agreed a three-year deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs in a major transfer move Down Under.

Australia, Samoa and New South Wales representative Haas is among the biggest names in the game, with a plethora of individual accolades on his CV including five selections as the Dally M Prop of the Year.

Having spent the entirety of his career with the Broncos to date, last season saw the powerhouse front-rower deliver them a first NRL title since 2006.

Beaten Grand Finalists in 2023, Michael Maguire’s Broncos side beat Melbourne Storm in the 2025 showpiece to take the crown: and are currently gearing up for a trip to the UK to take on Super League kings Hull KR in the World Club Challenge.

But just under a fortnight out from that clash, they have been rocked by the news that Haas will depart come the end of this year, providing all goes to plan.

Payne Haas seals sensational cross-NRL switch as new club revealed

Souths confirmed on Sunday that a three-year deal had been lodged with the NRL for Haas to join them in 2027, with that contract running until the end of the 2029 seasons.

As is standard Down Under, that deal is now subject to the competition’s ten-day cooling off period, meaning Haas could – in theory – change his mind and make a u-turn.

The Broncos – who Haas will play out the 2026 campaign with regardless – issued a short statement confirming the same, but stated that they would make no further comment on the matter until the cooling off period expires.

But providing all is finalised as expected, this marks one of the biggest recruitment coups in recent memory, with the relationship between Haas and Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett proving pivotal.

Bennett spent four seasons at the helm of the Broncos, and was the man who gave Haas his first-grade debut: doing so in 2018.

26-year-old Haas will also link up with good friend David Fifta, who joined the Bunnies ahead of 2026.

Haas’ signing comes after Souths announced forward Keaon Koloamatangi would be departing for St George Illawarra Dragons in 2027.