Few men are as synonymous with Super League quite like Brian Carney – who has been the face of the broadcast on Sky Sports for years.

One of the most articulate voices and experts in the sport, Carney has sat down with Love Rugby League in the run-up to the 2026 season to offer us his predictions.

Not necessarily who he thinks will win the trophies – but his alternative slant on what we could see, who has a point to prove and much more..

Dark horses for 2026

“This may surprise people because they’re not often called dark horses, but St Helens.

“They’ve got a new coach, and I think they’ve recruited really well on top of what was already a good squad. They don’t often go more than three years without silverware and it’s been that now – so they’re dark horses in a sense that maybe everyone is talking about Wigan and Hull KR.. never write off the Saints.”

Which player has the biggest point to prove?

“George Williams could probably do with a good year. It’s been announced that George is going to the Dolphins and I think he’s a fantastic player. But he is probably the individual personification of what Warrington have tried to do.

“Go and get the best no matter what it costs, and it just hasn’t worked for them. You can boil that down to George being a very good player but everyone thought when he came with Daryl Powell, people thought that was it. Nobody complained about those two signings. George could do with going out with a bang and taking that side.. probably to silverware.”

Pick for Man of Steel?

I’ll give you some inside information. I’ve asked the same question from the incumbent (Jake Connor) and he straight away gave me an answer and I think it’s associated with quicker rucks. Lachie Miller.

What are your hopes for Super League in 2026 and 2027?

The profile in the country, never mind America or France, respectfully, has got to be raised and got to be lifted.

That has to be the number one priority for the game. None of these work in isolation; you want to increase participation figures, you want to increase revenue, I get that. But we have got to make more people aware of and interested in rugby league through the vehicle of Super League.

We all have a job in that regard. The coaches, the players, the fans.. we all have a role to play. Collectively we have not done a good enough job for quite some time. So we have to shape people up and tell them that they have the most ferocious field sport in this country, and we want to give them reasons to watch.