Predicting how York Knights and Hull KR could line-up for Round One clash

With the 2026 Super League season around the corner, Love Rugby League takes a look at how each team could line up in round one. Next up, it’s York Knights v Hull KR.

This opening round fixture, which gets the 2026 season underway, is an interesting proposition for both sides. York Knights will be keen to prove they aren’t just here to make up the numbers following their promotion to the top flight for the first time, while Hull KR will also be out to prove themselves as Super League’s dominant force once again, as well as send a warning ahead of their World Club Challenge meeting with Brisbane Broncos a week later.

The sides have some recent experience against each other, too, with the Robins beating York 44-2 in last year’s Challenge Cup; however, Mark Applegarth’s side come into the new season fresh off a major recruitment drive and a run of 20 games unbeaten prior to the Championship Grand Final.

Without further ado, here is our take on how the sides could line up come next month.

York Knights line-up

There are some pretty big calls to make within this York squad, with new recruits likely to compete with members of that Championship double-winning squad.

Following on from their squad number reveal, the Knights will likely keep a settled spine together this season, with Toa Mata’af, Ata Hingano, Liam Harris, Paul McShane and Jordan Thompson all handed starting shirts this year following their impressive work in 2025. Danny Richardson could be primed for the 18th man spot come round one.

Ben Jones-Bishop, Scott Galeano and Jon Bennison will all be vying for a spot on the wing, but you’d think Jones-Bishop and Galeano will be the starters come round one. There will be some new faces in the centres, with new recruits Jordan Lipp and Sam Wood primed for starting roles.

In the pack, star recruit Paul Vaughan is expected to come straight into the starting unit, joining fellow prop Jack Martin in the front-row. Fellow new signing Josh Griffin could also be set to make the initial 13, with him donning the 11 shirt this year, while Jesse Dee occupies the other back-row spot.

The bench should also have a fresh look about it too, with new recruits Denive Balmforth, Xavier Va’a and Justin Sangare included here. There are a number of players in the mix for that final bench spot, including 2025 regulars Oli Field, Kieran Buchanan, Mitch Clark and new recruits John Sagaga, Bennison, Jack Smith, Matty Foster and Will Roberts, but it seems likely that Kieran Hudson will take up that place once again, after becoming a consistent member of the squad towards the back end of last season.

York Knights’ possible line-up in full:

1 Toa Mata’afa

2 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Jordan Lipp

4 Sam Wood

5 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Josh Griffin

12 Jesse Dee

13 Jordan Thompson

Bench:

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

16 Justin Sangare

17 Kieran Hudson

18th man: Danny Richardson

Hull KR line-up

You would think Hull KR’s side will likely have a familiar look to it this season, with the Robins just adding further depth to their squad rather than undergoing a complete overhaul.

The big question in the outside backs unit comes at centre, though. Oliver Gildart is back up and running after a lengthy spell out with injury last year, but Jack Broadbent also impressed at centre in his absence. However, you would still lean to Gildart, with Willie Peters giving him the nod to start in the crucial Super League play-off tie against St Helens and later the Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors too last year.

Around that, though, it will likely be the same starting outside backs that took the Robins to the treble, with Tom Davies, Peta Hiku and Joe Burgess all expected to feature prominently this season.

The spine also looks on course to remain the same this year, too, with Arthur Mourgue, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Jez Litten and Elliot Minchella all commanding a starting spot.

Peters also faces a big call in his pack, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves retiring at the end of last season, but new recruit Tom Amone seems the perfect replacement to fill that void. Around that, you will also expect the Robins to maintain that core group from the treble, with Sauaso Sue, Dean Hadley and James Batchellor cracking this predicted team.

The bench too will have a similar feel to it this year, with Sam Luckly, Jai Whitbread and Rhyse Martin the front-runners for that opening fixture against York – especially with Whitbread and Luckly expected to be fit for the game following injury layoffs. The 14 spot is an interesting point, with Broadbent’s versatility making him a good candidate for it, and he has also been given that as his official squad number too, but Bill Leyland could be primed for more minutes in 2026 after an impressive first year with the Robins.

Hull KR’s possible line-up in full:

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 Tom Amone

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchellor

13 Elliot Minchella

Bench:

14 Bill Leyland

15 Sam Luckly

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

18th man: Jack Broadbent

