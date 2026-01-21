Ranking the 10 best signings the three promoted Super League clubs have made for 2026: York Knights man top

Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique have made waves in the transfer market, heading towards the 2026 Super League season.

The three newly promoted sides have made a combined 37 new signings between them this off-season, as they look to make a dent in the top flight. Be it from the NRL, Super League or even Championship stalwarts, the three new sides have all drafted in some very talented recruits, but out of those, which one catches the eye the most?

Well, here’s our take on just that.

10. Justin Sangare (York Knights)

If he can hit the form he showed at the end of last season, York have a right player on their hands.

The towering Frenchman has shown glimpses of quality during his time at both Toulouse and Leeds Rhinos, but he really came of age in the latter stage of last season for Salford, quickly becoming one of the best props in Super League as a result.

It could easily have been the absence of pressure or expectation that brought the best out of him, but either way, he brought heaps of power, pace and physicality to that Salford pack, and York will be hoping for more of the same come the start of the season.

9. César Rouge (Toulouse Olympique)

Potentially a signing that will go under the radar, but he will add another extra layer of quality to this Toulouse side.

The versatile ball-player has already shown his Super League qualities during his stint at Catalans Dragons, particularly in the past two years after a breakthrough season, and also brings Test experience with him as well after his time with France.

He will also only get better with more consistent game time, and will likely get good minutes this year.

8. Andy Ackers (Bradford Bulls)

It didn’t quite work out at Leeds, but Andy Ackers could prove a real asset to Bradford this year.

He seems to fit the sort of attacking style they seem to be building, based on their other recruits, and will likely fit in well with the Salford-esque system Kurt Haggerty is likely to adopt this season as a result.

Ackers will also bring decent Super League and Test experience with him, something which will be vital for the Bulls ahead of their return to the top flight.

7. Josh Griffin (York Knights)

Another tasty York Knights signing features, with Josh Griffin making the cut.

You feel this is the sort of signing York needed to make ahead of their maiden Super League season. He’s a really experienced head to add to their pretty fresh-faced group, but also comes to the club in decent touch after a good stint at Wakefield Trinity as well, and will likely play a key role for Mark Applegarth’s side this year.

It’s just a really solid bit of recruitment.

6. Joe Mellor (Bradford Bulls)

Another ex-Salford man heading to Odsal for 2026 is Joe Mellor, who also takes the captaincy duties this season.

His selection as skipper shows just how pivotal he is expected to be for Haggerty’s side this season, in a similar way to what he did for Salford last year.

While he’s not the flashiest player, he nails all the fundamentals and will likely play a crucial linking role across their spine as well.

5. Sam Wood (York Knights)

Another signing that might have gone under the radar, but there’s a lot to like about the signing of Sam Wood.

The explosive centre will add some much-needed punch and strike to the York backline this season, which should take their attack up another gear this season.

Around that, he will also be hoping to work back to the form he showed in 2024, forcing his way into Shaun Wane’s Test side, and York could be the place to do that.

4. Esan Marsters (Bradford Bulls)

This is a very exciting signing from Bradford, with Esan Marsters likely to be a real live wire in 2026.

The Bulls’ attack did seem in need of someone like the Cook Islands international, too. He just has that little bit of X-factor ball-in-hand and ability to make a chance when things seem to be stagnating, and that could prove so useful across the new season.

3. Jayden Nikorima (Bradford Bulls)

Like Marsters, this could prove to be a really good signing from Bradford.

Nikorima is another really exciting ball-player to have in your attack, shown across his time at Salford last year, and will likely look to bring that same sort of intent to Odsal come the start of the season.

He also already has a decent connection with the likes of Marsters, Mellor and Ethan Ryan from their time together at the Red Devils, which will only speed up Bradford’s collective development.

2. Tyler Dupree (Toulouse Olympique)

This is a really shrewd bit of business from the French club. Tyler Dupree was a big part of the dominant Wigan Warriors pack over the past two-and-a-half seasons, particularly in their quadruple-winning season as well, and that experience and quality will prove vital for the French side.

While it’s often seen as a standard thing within elite sports, spending time in a title-winning environment like the one at Wigan will have certainly rubbed off on the England international, and he will likely look to bring it over to his new employers as well. On top of that, he potentially heads over the channel with a point to prove, which will only make him a better player as a result.

A very, very good signing, this.

1. Paul Vaughan (York Knights)

There’s no real surprise here, with ex-Warrington Wolves man Paul Vaughan topping the list. The 34-year-old prop will just bring so much quality to the Knights this season, with him quickly establishing himself as one of the best props in Super League during his time at the Halliwell Jones, and he will only help the Knights adjust to life in Super League that much faster.

He also brings a wealth of experience to his new employers, and crucially, top-flight experience at that after spending the bulk of his career at either NRL or Super League level, and that too will only help the Knights make the step up. York also have some young front-rowers in their squad, and he will prove a valuable mentor to them.

It’s a move that ticks all the boxes.

