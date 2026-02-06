St Helens ran in an astonishing 17 tries as they waltzed through to the last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup with a remarkable 98-2 victory against Workington Town – while Hull KR went even better, passing a century of points in their win over amateur side Lock Lane.

The defending holders began their Challenge Cup campaign in some style, racking up the tries and the points as they put a hapless Lock Lane side to the sword. 12 different Robins crossed for tries on the night, including new signing Karl Lawton – with youngster Harvey Horne scoring a hat-trick too.

There was even an all-time club record for Rhyse Martin, who kicked 16 conversions on the night.

Paul Rowley’s first game in charge of the Saints could not have gone much better either. Despite falling behind to an early penalty from the Cumbrians, the Saints were absolutely magnificent – with three of their players scoring hat-tricks.

Tristan Sailor, Kyle Feldt and Jack Welsby all crossed three times, as the Saints laid down a marker for 2026 by coming desperately close to reaching a century of points against a gamely but ultimately outclassed Workington side.

Huddersfield Giants were another who sauntered through to Round Four after comfortably winning their first competitive hit-out of the season with a 52-6 triumph away at West Yorkshire neighbours Hunslet.

Nine different Giants were on the scoresheet, with Tui Lolohea scoring a brace and new signings Asher O’Donnell and Chris Patolo marking their first appearances for the club with tries.

Hull FC were also big winners as they hammered Salford RLFC. New signings Jake Arthur and Arthur Romano both crossed for tries while Cade Cust claimed a brace against his former club.

Warrington were the night’s other winners, as they comfortably saw off Championship side Sheffield Eagles, winning 34-6.

Challenge Cup results

Hunslet 6-52 Huddersfield Giants

Sheffield 6-34 Warrington

Workington 2-98 St Helens

Lock Lane 0-104 Hull KR

Salford 0-60 Hull FC