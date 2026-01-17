Huddersfield Giants and York Knights took to the field for the first time ahead of the 2026 Super League season, and it ended with the hosts prevailing 22-6.

Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Niall Evalds and George King crossed for the hosts, with Ben Jones-Bishop responding for York.

Any assessment of pre-season games have to come with the same disclaimer; it was a pre-season game. There’s only so much you can take from matches like this, and it’s unwise to make wild claims and bold statements off the back of them.

All that said, it was our first insight into both teams heading into the new campaign, and with that, here are the major takeaways from what we saw.

Huddersfield Giants offer some promise

There’s no getting away from the fact Huddersfield have to do better than last year. They have been in a rut for a number of years now.

This outing did offer some reason to believe that might happen, particularly the first half, when they did play some good stuff in and amongst.

They looked good through the middle area of the pitch, with Zac Woolford’s distribution effective at getting the Giants on the front foot with their carries. Adam Swift carried very strong and Sam Halsall went well too.

Adam Clune, the club’s new captain, kicked particularly well early on, finding ground and causing issues. In fact, it was his grubber that created the second try for Sam Hewitt.

That said, the Giants weren’t particularly clinical on the edges. They wasted some opportunities, and also didn’t nail some moments either.

That’s to be expected at this time of the season, though, and generally speaking, the first-half was a good one.

They made changes after the break and lost their discipline, conceding six penalties. That resulted in a disjointed second-half, though the positive point is that they only conceded one try.

York Knights learn some tough lessons

As for York, this was a reminder of the difference in level between Championship and Super League.

The Knights did create opportunities early on, but they did look frail defensively, struggling to slow down the tempo of the Giants.

On their own line, they looked nervy too. Two of Huddersfield’s tries came from bad reads in defence and they were opened up too easily. They will have to fix up their game off the ball before the season starts.

With the ball, though, they had moments. In fact, Huddersfield had to produce three try-saving efforts. That will provide them with some confidence.

But there were too many errors. Some players out there today, who don’t have a lot of Super League experience, will go home tonight having learned a lot.

All that said, they were without two of their most experienced players in Paul Vaughan and Josh Griffin, and their introductions will help massively.

Huddersfield’s new recruits impress

There’s a theory that the Giants haven’t done enough in the market this off-season, and in fairness, when the team that finished tenth only makes three signings, you can understand that.

But on this evidence, the ones they have made are all good.

Chris Patolo is a player many won’t know much about in this country but they will do soon. He was excellent for the Giants; strong, mobile and technically sound. Only aged 24, he looks like a player, and one that will be really strong for Huddersfield this year after signing from Manly Sea Eagles.

Asher O’Donnell, the brother of former Leigh star Kai, is another who looks like a shrewd pick-up. The back-rower, 22, clearly loves contact, he runs the ball in with real aggression and hits hard off the ball. He’s a project, but the Giants might have unearthed a real gem there.

Asher O’Donnell is a new signing for Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2026 Super League season.

Mathieu Cozza was in form for Wakefield at the back end of last season and he had some nice touches too, playing at both loose forward and hooker. He made a line break and generally looked neat in and around the ball.

That’s a positive for the Giants, without doubt.