St Helens have confirmed that Moses Mbye will leave the club at the end of the season after agreeing a deal to return to Ipswich Jets – and resolving one of their major recruitment and retention decisions in the process.

Mbye is one of several big names – and overseas stars – off-contract at the end of the year, but confirmation has now arrived that the playmaker will end his time in England and head home in the Queensland Rugby League competitions. He has been with the Saints since the summer of 2023.

He will hope to leave with a Grand Final appearance after playing a pivotal role in their mid-season upturn in form since moving to half-back. But looking beyond that, there are still some big decisions that need to be made by the club, who have more work than most when it comes to sifting through their off-contract list.

Here are the ones we think stand out as huge priorities.

NB: We have excluded decisions that have already rumoured to have been made – including Curtis Sironen and Agnatius Paasi signing new deals.

Matt Whitley

On-field, the biggest decision outstanding appears to be whether to extend the two-year deal that Whitley signed at the start of the 2024 season.

He has been impressive for his hometown club and looks to have played a key role in the upturn in form this summer alongside Mbye. Capable of slotting in a variety of positions, Whitley is still only 29 and still surely in the plans for the Saints in 2026.

Will Roberts

The teenage half-back has found his opportunities limited this season despite being tipped for a bright future. He has spent the second half of this season on loan at Widnes but has done well there, helping them to three straight wins of late to reignite their play-off push in the Championship.

His path appears to be blocked for now with Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax and George Whitby ahead of him in 2026. But he is still only 20, and clearly has a big future in the game.

Expect him to be retained by the Saints.

Jon Bennison

Bennison’s future was a big talking point on Paul Wellens’ pre-match press conference this week, with the Saints head coach admitting a decision needed to be reached soon on the future of the utility for the sake of all parties.

He was given a one-year extension at the start of this year but has failed to command a regular place in the side. He’s done well at Widnes, and would likely land a deal there isa the opportunity arose.

However, the chances of a deal at the Saints do appear to be slim. It seems probable that Bennison will be moving on: and it could be the kick-start his career needs, to play regular rugby elsewhere.

Paul Wellens

The biggest decision of them all, without question. If the head coach isn’t in place for 2026 then really, are any plans in place?

Wellens has continually shut down talks over his future beyond this season on his weekly press briefings, only saying that conversations have taken place with the Saints hierarchy.

But this is a decision that needs to be made as soon as possible to give all parties clarity. Wellens has probably done enough to warrant an extension, you could argue: he inherited a squad at the end of its cycle after Kristian Woolf’s departure and has performed well this season.

Question marks remain over their performances against the biggest sides: but it’s hard to imagine Wellens not being coach in 2026 as it stands.