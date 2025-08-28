With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the play-offs and the unveiling of the 2025 Super League Dream Team are coming into sharp focus.

There have been many stand-out performers this season, not least in a Hull Kingston Rovers side who look a decent bet to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time.

Leeds Rhinos have also emerged as a respected force under Brad Arthur this year, while defending champions Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards are also on course for a top-six finish.

Here, Love Rugby League has an early crack at picking the 2025 Super League Dream Team.

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Huddersfield Giants prospect George Flanagan Jr looks a decent bet to feature prominently on the Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist. He has shone brightly for Luke Robinson’s side this term, but has there been a better full-back than Lachie Miller in 2025?

The Leeds star has been in outstanding form all year, having reduced his errors in defence and produced no shortage of moments of magic in attack. Significantly, Miller is currently the top metre-maker in the competition with 3,571.

That sees him just about edge out the brilliant Jai Field, who despite a spell on the sidelines has scored a stunning 19 tries this year.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The former Wigan and Catalans makes huge metres and is difficult to stop at times.

He has been a constant danger on the right flank for the title-challenging Robins this term, weighing in with 16 tries.

But his work in yardage is similarly invaluable. Davies has made more carries than any other player in Super League so far this term with a whopping 420 – two more than Lachie Miller.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hiku’s consistency this season is to be applauded.

His levels have rarely dipped and he is one of the finest centres in Super League. That cannot be denied.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

When Matt Peet this week hailed Adam Keighran as perhaps Wigan’s best player this season, it said much for his importance to the champions’ cause.

But I am going for Niu as my other centre for his blockbusting style, aggression and willingness to run through brick walls.

Honourable mentions go out to Jake Wardle, Davy Litten and Leeds pair Harry Newman and Ash Handley plus rising St Helens star Harry Robertson.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Much like his Hull KR team-mate Davies, Burgess has enjoyed a fantastic season. He has scored 17 tries and been a consistent performer on the left flank for the high-flying Robins.

Across the city, Hull FC winger Lewis Martin deserves a shout. He currently tops the Super League try-scoring chart with 22.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Say what you like about the Robins star, and many in the game certainly have this season, but his stats say a lot more.

Forget this idea that Lewis doesn’t perform in big games. He does an has all season.

Nineteen Super League tries and 26 assists are proof enough and make him a Dream Team certainty.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Another talented playmaker who divides opinion, you cannot argue with Connor’s impact on the Rhinos this season.

He has performed consistently and his educated kicking game and artful handling skills make him difficult to stop at times.

Has thrived massively under Brad Arthur.

8. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

One of the most reliable, consistent and powerful forwards in the competition.

Being reunited with Daryl Powell at Wakefield has been a great move for McMeeken, who looks a decent bet to line up against Australia this autumn.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Apologies to the likes of Jez Litten, Brad O’Neill, Jarrod O’Connor and Daryl Clark, who have all enjoyed some fine form this season.

But I’m going for Ipape because he is skilful, agile and quite simply hard as nails.

10. Sauaso Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Again, there are plenty of candidates at prop, with Keenan Palasia having enjoyed a cracking debut campaign at Leeds Rhinos.

But Sue’s impact on Rovers has been huge and it feels almost impossible to leave him out.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A tireless worker with plenty of skill and an eye for a try. McDonnell is one of many Leeds players to have blossomed under Brad Arthur.

12. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

This inclusion may raise a few eyebrows, but Hardaker has been brilliant for the Black and Whites this season.

He has filled various positions but we’ll stick him in the second row.

A natural rugby league player and competitor, Hardaker is proving a key figure in the new chapter being written at Hull FC by John Cartwright.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

The rugged back-rower never takes a backward step and is hugely respected throughout the British game.

Knowles’ form has been superb this season and his departure will be keenly felt next year when he joins the Dolphins.