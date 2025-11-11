2026 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Every club produces at least a home kit and an alternate kit each season.
But most clubs now produce numerous alternates, with their ‘third kit’ traditionally dedicated to a charity-related cause.
Some even produce one-off kits for games like Magic Weekend, though we still don’t know whether that event will take place or not next season.
Of course, 2026 will see two more clubs in Super League as the top-flight expands to 14. Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York are all newly-promoted, with financially-stricken Salford Red Devils having been demoted via the IMG gradings.
With that taken into consideration, it’s highly likely we’ll see more kits next year in Super League than this, with at least 28 different ones set to be released.
Here’s a look at every Super League shirt released to date ahead of the 2026 campaign…
Bradford Bulls
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Castleford Tigers
Home
Alternate
Catalans Dragons
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Huddersfield Giants
Home
Away/Alternate
TBC
Hull FC
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Hull KR
Home
Alternate
Leeds Rhinos
Home
Alternate
Leigh Leopards
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
St Helens
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Toulouse Olympique
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Wakefield Trinity
Home
Away/Alternate
TBC
Warrington Wolves
Home
Away
Wigan Warriors
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
York
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC