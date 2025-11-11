It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Every club produces at least a home kit and an alternate kit each season.

But most clubs now produce numerous alternates, with their ‘third kit’ traditionally dedicated to a charity-related cause.

Some even produce one-off kits for games like Magic Weekend, though we still don’t know whether that event will take place or not next season.

Of course, 2026 will see two more clubs in Super League as the top-flight expands to 14. Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York are all newly-promoted, with financially-stricken Salford Red Devils having been demoted via the IMG gradings.

With that taken into consideration, it’s highly likely we’ll see more kits next year in Super League than this, with at least 28 different ones set to be released.

Here’s a look at every Super League shirt released to date ahead of the 2026 campaign…

Bradford Bulls

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Castleford Tigers

Home

Castleford Tigers’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Alternate

Castleford Tigers’ alternate ‘centenary’ kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Catalans Dragons

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Huddersfield Giants

Home

Huddersfield Giants’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Away/Alternate

TBC

Hull FC

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Hull KR

Home

Hull KR’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Alternate

Hull KR’s alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Leeds Rhinos

Home

Leeds Rhinos’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Alternate

Leeds Rhinos’ alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Leigh Leopards

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

St Helens

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Toulouse Olympique

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Wakefield Trinity

Home

Wakefield Trinity’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

Away/Alternate

TBC

Warrington Wolves

Home

Warrington Wolves’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

Away

Warrington Wolves’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

York

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC