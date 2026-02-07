Leeds Rhinos’ competitive season began with a hard-earned and far from straightforward victory against Widnes Vikings to progress to the last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup.

Incredibly, it was Leeds’ first victory in the competition for over five years, dating back to their last win in the final of the 2020 Challenge Cup.

Leeds were certainly made to work for it, too. Widnes trailed by just six points going into the final quarter before a superb solo try from Riley Lumb gave the Rhinos valuable breathing space, before Brodie Croft’s late drop goal.

Here’s everything we learned..

George Brown will play plenty in 2026

Two tries for the young half-back, who was deployed at fullback here in the absence of Lachie Miller – and Brown certainly caught the eye for all the right reasons.

There are huge, huge things being expected of Brown, with a Super League debut likely to be on the cards at some stage in 2026. He even put in a couple of great defensive hits too, looking far beyond his teenage years. He looks set to be the next cab off the hugely-productive conveyor belt at Headingley based on what we saw here.

There was also an eye-catching debut off the bench for Fergie McCormack. He’s another to watch this year for sure.

Rusty – but more than good enough

It was far from vintage Leeds, with some unforced errors and some rusty attacking moments. Credit must go to Widnes here too though, who showed their class and underlined why they will be a top contender in the Championship this season.

But it was to be expected that this would be a slog against such a good side. After all, this was Leeds’ first competitive hit-out, while the Vikings have had a couple of league games to boot.

They will be all the better for this next weekend against Leigh, with a string of senior players to return for that clash with the Leopards.

A new-look hooking approach

Questions were asked about the decision to bring Danny Levi in given how Brad Arthur often preferred to roll with Jarrod O’Connor as an 80-minute hooker in 2026.

The situation may evolve further throughout the year but Levi offered some spark from the interchanges on Saturday, with O’Connor staying on the field and going to 13. Again, with Keenan Palasia back next weekend, that could be a different way for Leeds to go.

But it was interesting to see how Arthur handled the two hookers here, having previously favoured just one.

An early-season injury worry

Not exactly what Leeds fans wanted to read – prop Mikolaj Oledzki went off midway through the first half after taking a whack, and he didn’t return.

With the Rhinos sweating on the fitness of a number of key players for their Super League opener next weekend at Leigh, there will be a nervous wait to discover how bad any issue for Oledzki is.